Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Shutterfly CEO sees 'choppy' times through her economic lens
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — While other technology companies lay off workers and try to cut other costs amid a post-pandemic comedown, Shutterfly CEO Hilary Schneider is gearing up for a busy holiday season. Orders are pouring in for the digital photo and printing company's photo books, which capture moments from all the postponed vacations, weddings and other diversions people could finally enjoy this year.
MySanAntonio
Fidelity Charitable launches NFT raffle amid crypto downturn
NEW YORK (AP) — Fidelity Charitable is getting into NFTs, the digital images that are registered on the blockchain, despite a torrent of bad news from the adjacent world of cryptocurrencies. The nation's largest grantmaker is sponsoring a raffle that ends Tuesday, where participants can claim one of the...
Comments / 0