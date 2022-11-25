ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
'In my head, it helped my heart': Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream

MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
'No agenda item exists': Macon-Bibb Hospital Authority says it will not ask county for tax money to pay for indigent care

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's Hospital Authority now says it will not ask the county for a cut of its tax revenue to help pay for indigent care. That's care for patients who don't have insurance. Earlier this month, our partners at Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism (CCJ) reported it seemed they were about to make the proposal to the county commission.
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

GEORGIA STATE
