MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”

MACON, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO