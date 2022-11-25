Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
wgxa.tv
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
Local shopping boom: Macon businesses see influx of holiday shoppers
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday traffic is only getting started in downtown Macon. Some businesses in the area have received an influx of customers over the past 5 days. Barefoot Tavern in downtown Macon is one of them. They say they had their work...
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
'Much joy and family': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off for biggest year yet
MACON, Ga. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people view Black Friday as the start of the holiday season. In downtown Macon, the season kicked off Friday with the 6th annual Christmas Light Extravaganza. It's become a Macon tradition, and this year is the biggest edition ever. The...
Peach Schools' exhibit showcases educational artifacts of county's past
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County Board of Education is calling on alumni and families of Fort Valley and Byron to add to a very special collection. Earlier this year, the board found a new home at the old Peach County High School on Campus Drive. What used...
Sorry automobiles!: Warner Robins hosts Planes & Trains event
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All aboard! The Planes and Trains event took flight on Saturday in Warner Robins, as many people showed up to view miniature model planes, trains, and more. November is national rain month, and each year the Middle Georgia Railroad Club hosts this event to celebrate.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
wgxa.tv
A local blind man owns and operates pecan business in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga, (WGXA)- WGXA spoke with one local man who proved no matter the obstacle you can overcome any challenge. "We walk by faith and not by sight because it doesn't matter if you can see or not", says Horton. That same faith is how Zachary Horton, owner of...
'You never get over': Macon family battles holiday blues with Thanksgiving 5K to honor late mother, Bellvue restaurant owner
MACON, Ga. — Many families deal with grief over lost loved ones on the holidays. Macon's Lockett family is no different. This year, they want to turn their grief into holiday joy with a 5K to honor cancer patients and their families. "She never walked in the room and...
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
MACON, Ga. — We all know what its like to be painfully cold. Some Central Georgia families may not be able to afford coats for their children this winter. Ava Hardy is working to provide just a little warmth for those less fortunate in this story that comes straight from the heart!
'In my head, it helped my heart': Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream
MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
wgxa.tv
Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
'No agenda item exists': Macon-Bibb Hospital Authority says it will not ask county for tax money to pay for indigent care
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's Hospital Authority now says it will not ask the county for a cut of its tax revenue to help pay for indigent care. That's care for patients who don't have insurance. Earlier this month, our partners at Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism (CCJ) reported it seemed they were about to make the proposal to the county commission.
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
Comments / 1