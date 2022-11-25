ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Rain, thunderstorms move in Tuesday night

CINCINNATI — We're trading Monday's gloom for Tuesday's storms! A cold front brings storms, wind and crashing temperatures. The rest of this evening is quiet, damp and chilly. Temperatures steadily drop from the upper 40s to the lower 40s Monday night. We fall to 39 degrees overnight. We climb...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cloudy and cooler to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds remain overnight as lows fall in the upper 30s to near 40°. Drizzle to light showers are possible, but drier air is moving in. Monday will be cloudy with lighter winds and cooler conditions as high temperatures only go into the mid 40s for most of the tri-state. There may be a light sprinkle on Monday mid-to-late morning, but most of the tri-state will remain dry.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closures begin on I-75 for continued resurfacing project

CINCINNATI — Crews will impart lane closures along both directions of Interstate 75 as part of an ongoing resurfacing project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Single-lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, along north and southbound I-75 between the Western Hills Viaduct and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Maintenance begins on the Carol Cropper Bridge in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ky. — Crews will conduct maintenance along the Interstate 275 Carol Cropper Bridge this week, according to the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation. Beginning Monday, Nov. 28 crews will close the right lane along the westbound side of the bridge before moving to the right lane on the eastbound side.
PETERSBURG, KY
WLWT 5

Outdoor fire reported on Red Bud Avenue in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Red Bud Avenue in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Live racing returning to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming this week

FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming is welcoming back live racing. The announcement comes after the multi-million dollar renovation thanks to a major investment from Churchill Downs. Live racing will start up again on Nov. 30, with its first post time scheduled...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WCPO

Great Cincinnati Cyber Monday deals

This Cyber Monday, you can find deals at all the major retailers from Walmart to Target and Amazon. But why not give someone a Cincinnati gift, since many local attractions are offering Cyber Monday deals of their own. It's more unique and a better way to share your love of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on Interstate 71 in Walnut Hills after a crash

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the right lane on southbound I-71 in Walnut Hills, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road overpass at 7:53 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
LOVELAND, OH
dayton.com

Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date

“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH

