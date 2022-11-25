CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds remain overnight as lows fall in the upper 30s to near 40°. Drizzle to light showers are possible, but drier air is moving in. Monday will be cloudy with lighter winds and cooler conditions as high temperatures only go into the mid 40s for most of the tri-state. There may be a light sprinkle on Monday mid-to-late morning, but most of the tri-state will remain dry.

