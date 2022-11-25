Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Rain, thunderstorms move in Tuesday night
CINCINNATI — We're trading Monday's gloom for Tuesday's storms! A cold front brings storms, wind and crashing temperatures. The rest of this evening is quiet, damp and chilly. Temperatures steadily drop from the upper 40s to the lower 40s Monday night. We fall to 39 degrees overnight. We climb...
WLWT 5
Weekly weather forecast: Cloudy and cool to start, midweek rain to drop temperatures
CINCINNATI — The good news is that the winds have backed off: Monday will be cloudy and cooler, with temperatures stuck in the 40s for most of the day. That's actually "average" for this time of year. We'll climb to 60 degrees Tuesday before a very strong cold front...
Fox 19
Cloudy and cooler to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds remain overnight as lows fall in the upper 30s to near 40°. Drizzle to light showers are possible, but drier air is moving in. Monday will be cloudy with lighter winds and cooler conditions as high temperatures only go into the mid 40s for most of the tri-state. There may be a light sprinkle on Monday mid-to-late morning, but most of the tri-state will remain dry.
WLWT 5
Lane closures begin on I-75 for continued resurfacing project
CINCINNATI — Crews will impart lane closures along both directions of Interstate 75 as part of an ongoing resurfacing project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Single-lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, along north and southbound I-75 between the Western Hills Viaduct and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a sanitation truck fire on Spring Grove Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a sanitation truck fire on Spring Grove Avenue in South Cumminsville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Maintenance begins on the Carol Cropper Bridge in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Ky. — Crews will conduct maintenance along the Interstate 275 Carol Cropper Bridge this week, according to the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation. Beginning Monday, Nov. 28 crews will close the right lane along the westbound side of the bridge before moving to the right lane on the eastbound side.
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
WLWT 5
Outdoor fire reported on Red Bud Avenue in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Red Bud Avenue in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Fausto to close by the end of the year
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is set to close by the end of this year. The restaurant Fausto, opened by the Ferrari Brothers, will close on Dec. 22 with a final dinner party that night. The restaurant opened in June 2019, shortly after the brothers Tony and Austin...
WKRC
I-75 lane and ramp closures scheduled for Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Several temporary I-75 lane and ramp closures will take effect soon as part of the Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project. The project will involve the widening and reconstruction of I-75 from SR 126/Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to just south of I-275 in Cincinnati. This week expect...
WLWT 5
Live racing returning to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming this week
FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming is welcoming back live racing. The announcement comes after the multi-million dollar renovation thanks to a major investment from Churchill Downs. Live racing will start up again on Nov. 30, with its first post time scheduled...
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
WCPO
Great Cincinnati Cyber Monday deals
This Cyber Monday, you can find deals at all the major retailers from Walmart to Target and Amazon. But why not give someone a Cincinnati gift, since many local attractions are offering Cyber Monday deals of their own. It's more unique and a better way to share your love of...
WLWT 5
One lane is blocked on Interstate 71 in Walnut Hills after a crash
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the right lane on southbound I-71 in Walnut Hills, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road overpass at 7:53 a.m.
WLWT 5
Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend
CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
WLWT 5
Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
dayton.com
Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date
“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Comments / 1