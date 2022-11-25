ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, ME

Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged

LEWISTON, Maine — The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his initial court appearance virtually in Lewiston District Court on Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield's lawyer told the judge Monday that his client understands...
Man charged with OUI following deadly August crash in York County

SANFORD, Maine — A man has been arrested following a crash that killed a woman in August in York County. The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Michaud on a charge of operating under the influence involving a death. Officials say Michaud hit another car on...
Arrest Made in Poland Thanksgiving Homicide

Maine State Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with the murder of his brother. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of 14 Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. During their investigation Deputies located a deceased male at 14 Poplar Drive. The victim was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta (OCME). The OCME conducted an autopsy Friday morning, November 25, 2022, and ruled the death a homicide. This victim has been identified as 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland. Major Crimes Unit Detectives and members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were on scene all day Thursday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. On late Thursday, November 24, 2022, investigators with the Maine State Police arrested and charged Damour’s brother 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with murder. Butterfield will be held without bail at the Androscoggin Country Jail until his initial appearance in Androscoggin County Superior Court next week.
Man arrested, accused of stealing police cruiser in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Augusta police said he stole a cruiser from the station. An unnamed officer with the Augusta Police Department was taking a report inside the station around 1:30 p.m. and when the officer came back outside, the cruiser was gone, according to an email by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.
Trial begins for retired Maine trooper who claims retaliation

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal trial is underway in Portland as a retired Maine State Trooper sues for financial damages after claiming he faced whistleblower retaliation. George Loder of Scarborough says he tried to transfer to another detective position but was denied after he raised concerns about what he believed was illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) in Augusta. That complaint was filed in 2000. The state has denied any wrongdoing and says his transfer was denied for legitimate reasons.
Maine Police Say a Poland Murder Suspect and Victim are Brothers

Police in Maine have released the name of a man who was murdered in his Poland home on Thanksgiving. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and members of the Maine State Police responded to the residence off Hardscrabble Road shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance. When they entered the home, they found one deceased man, and another man who was also inside. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Damour, 38, of Poland. His body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who has ruled the death a homicide.
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham

TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
Poland man charged with murder after suspicious death investigation

POLAND, Maine — A Poland man was charged with murder after Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated a suspicious death at a home on 14 Poplar drive in Poland. Androscoggin County Jail confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage that Justin Butterfield, 34, of Poland was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
Otisfield teen dies in Naples crash Sunday afternoon

NAPLES, Maine — A teenager from Otisfield died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 35 in Naples. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday that 19-year-old Ethan Gardner reportedly rear-ended Evert Kinser, 59, of Naples, at a traffic light and then fled north on Route 35.
Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
Woman arrested after setting child's stroller on fire

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
18-year-old man injured after crashing car in Gray

GRAY, Maine — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash in Gray Saturday. Zachary Spurling of New Gloucester was driving on West Gray Road in the area of Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. when police said Spurling crossed the center lane and hit a car driven by Maureen Smith, 66, of Westbrook, before hitting a culvert and going airborne, according to an email by Cumberland County Sherriff’s Captain Kerry Joyce.
