Man charged in connection with fatal August crash in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an August crash that killed a Wells woman. Cody Michaud, 32, was arrested without incident on Nov. 18, Sanford police said in a release. He is also charged with operating under the influence involving death and violation of bail.
WMTW
Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged
LEWISTON, Maine — The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his initial court appearance virtually in Lewiston District Court on Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield's lawyer told the judge Monday that his client understands...
WMTW
Man charged with OUI following deadly August crash in York County
SANFORD, Maine — A man has been arrested following a crash that killed a woman in August in York County. The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Michaud on a charge of operating under the influence involving a death. Officials say Michaud hit another car on...
'Shaken' Waterville Goodwill employees recovering after armed robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine — Employees at a Goodwill store in Waterville are still shaken up after police say someone walked into the store on Saturday, with a gun, and robbed them. Waterville police said a man came in just after 11:30 a.m., showed the gun to a clerk, and demanded cash. The suspect was described as a white man, around five feet, nine inches tall.
truecountry935.com
Arrest Made in Poland Thanksgiving Homicide
Maine State Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with the murder of his brother. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of 14 Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. During their investigation Deputies located a deceased male at 14 Poplar Drive. The victim was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta (OCME). The OCME conducted an autopsy Friday morning, November 25, 2022, and ruled the death a homicide. This victim has been identified as 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland. Major Crimes Unit Detectives and members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were on scene all day Thursday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. On late Thursday, November 24, 2022, investigators with the Maine State Police arrested and charged Damour’s brother 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with murder. Butterfield will be held without bail at the Androscoggin Country Jail until his initial appearance in Androscoggin County Superior Court next week.
Man arrested, accused of stealing police cruiser in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Augusta police said he stole a cruiser from the station. An unnamed officer with the Augusta Police Department was taking a report inside the station around 1:30 p.m. and when the officer came back outside, the cruiser was gone, according to an email by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.
WMTW
Trial begins for retired Maine trooper who claims retaliation
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal trial is underway in Portland as a retired Maine State Trooper sues for financial damages after claiming he faced whistleblower retaliation. George Loder of Scarborough says he tried to transfer to another detective position but was denied after he raised concerns about what he believed was illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) in Augusta. That complaint was filed in 2000. The state has denied any wrongdoing and says his transfer was denied for legitimate reasons.
Maine Police Say a Poland Murder Suspect and Victim are Brothers
Police in Maine have released the name of a man who was murdered in his Poland home on Thanksgiving. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and members of the Maine State Police responded to the residence off Hardscrabble Road shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance. When they entered the home, they found one deceased man, and another man who was also inside. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Damour, 38, of Poland. His body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who has ruled the death a homicide.
WMTW
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
truecountry935.com
Jefferson Man Arrested after Gas Station Incident Involving Pulling a Gun
Casey D’Orio, 19, of Whitefield was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, accused of pulling a gun on two teenagers following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson. The incident happened on Nov. 23 at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
WMTW
Poland man charged with murder after suspicious death investigation
POLAND, Maine — A Poland man was charged with murder after Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated a suspicious death at a home on 14 Poplar drive in Poland. Androscoggin County Jail confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage that Justin Butterfield, 34, of Poland was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
Otisfield teen dies in Naples crash Sunday afternoon
NAPLES, Maine — A teenager from Otisfield died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 35 in Naples. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday that 19-year-old Ethan Gardner reportedly rear-ended Evert Kinser, 59, of Naples, at a traffic light and then fled north on Route 35.
Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
Portland dispensaries highlight security protocols after Sweet Dirt break-in
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland dispensary Sweet Dirt was closed Monday for cosmetic repairs, as store management said two unknown people broke in Friday morning after midnight to steal marijuana. According to Sweet Dirt CEO Jim Henry, it's state policy to lock away all products with THC in them when...
wabi.tv
Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
WMTW
Woman who stopped to help crash victim hit and killed on 1-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a series of crashes on I-95 in Waterville Friday including one which left a Madison woman dead. According to the agency, dispatchers received multiple reports of crashes in the north and south lanes of the highway over the Messalonskee Bridge due to icy road conditions.
Florida man pleads guilty to bank fraud in Maine, Oregon
PORTLAND, Maine — A Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges alleging he worked with others to break into cars in southern Maine and New Hampshire, stole personal identifications, and then used them to cash stolen checks at southern Maine banks. Leonardo Cameron, 27, of Fort Lauderdale,...
18-year-old man injured after crashing car in Gray
GRAY, Maine — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash in Gray Saturday. Zachary Spurling of New Gloucester was driving on West Gray Road in the area of Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. when police said Spurling crossed the center lane and hit a car driven by Maureen Smith, 66, of Westbrook, before hitting a culvert and going airborne, according to an email by Cumberland County Sherriff’s Captain Kerry Joyce.
NEWS CENTER Maine
