Edmond, OK

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Edmond

 3 days ago
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond.

Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright.

Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing a blue oxford dress shirt and blue jeans.

Wright's vehicle is described as a white 2008 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma license plate JGQ695.

The OHP said Wright was previously diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

