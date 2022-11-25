Eight months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards, he made his first post-scandal talk show appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Nov. 28. Of course, Will discussed the situation, while also promoting his new movie, Emancipation. “That was a horrific night, as you can imagine,” Will confirmed. “There’s many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just lost it. I guess what I would say is you just never know what somebody’s going through. You just don’t know what’s going on with people. And I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all, but you’re asking what I learned, and it’s that we just got to be nice to each other, man.”

22 MINUTES AGO