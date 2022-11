The Seattle Seahawks and QB Geno Smith welcome Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 12. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at Lumen Field. Las Vegas’ seven turnovers are the fewest in the NFL. This interconference clash kicks off on Sunday, November 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO