abc27.com
Pennsylvania counties’ certified election results due Monday
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s 67 counties must provide their certified election results to the Pennsylvania Department of State by Monday, Nov. 28. Those results will then go to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman to review before the official certification of the vote. On election night, Chapman said she would certify state and federal office results “soon after” Nov. 28.
yourerie
Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg
echo-pilot.com
'We're going after the system': Why Pa. activists see Capitol reform opportunities in '22.
Rabbi Michael Pollack wants to end "legalized bribes" in the commonwealth's Capitol — and members of his organization see reasons for optimism in the coming year. Pennsylvania legislators and other officials are not barred from accepting meals, hotel stays and gifts of all varieties from lobbyists under existing law. Pollack and other members of his nonprofit MarchOnHarrisburg organization believe this creates conflicts of interest and a culture of dishonesty in Harrisburg that has an impact on the entire commonwealth.
therecord-online.com
Pa. abortion advocates celebrate Democratic wins, but efforts to expand reproductive care continue
HARRISBURG, PA – Abortion access was not directly on the November general election ballot in Pennsylvania. But it was a driving force for voters, who elected a Democrat as the next governor and helped flip enough seats in the state House of Representatives, so Democrats won a narrow — yet complicated — majority for the first time in more than a decade.
Pennsylvania's campaign wildcard John Fetterman turns to governing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
abc27.com
M&T Bank commits millions for multiple Pennsylvania based initiatives
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — M&T Bank announced on Nov. 22, 2022, that they are set to provide about $1.2 million in funding for many initiatives around Pa. in the 2023 fiscal year. The funding is being provided through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). According to the Pennsylvania Department...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Lacks Siting Specifics for Solar Projects, Putting Farmland at Risk
As talk of large-scale solar projects continues to be on the minds of many Pennsylvania farmers and landowners, one question remains before the industry can expand: Where is it going to go?. During a Solar Law Symposium hosted by Penn State Extension on Nov. 16, Brook Duer, staff attorney with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State lawmaker resigns to take a new role in the Pennsylvania Senate
A state legislator who represented parts of northcentral Pennsylvania for the past three decades is resigning his Senate seat to take on a new role in that legislative chamber. Sen. John Gordner, a Republican, announced on Monday that he will vacate his 27th state senatorial district seat on Wednesday to...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania hunters donate 187,000 pounds of venison for families in need
HARRISBURG, PA – Deer hunters in Pennsylvania have donated their harvest for three decades, providing millions of servings of food to Pennsylvania families in need. Hunters Sharing the Harvest, created in 1991, is a venison donation program run by the Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Game Commission. In total, more than 2 million pounds of venison have been donated. One deer, HSH noted, provides about 200 servings of food.
iheart.com
State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs
>State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for part of a 125-million-dollar program to pay for home repairs for low-income residents and landlords. Republican State Senator Pat Browne of Lehigh says the Whole-Home Repairs program is the largest investment the General Assembly has made in recent history. The application process for counties will be open December 12th and run through January 31st. The statewide program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
T. Milton Street, former Pennsylvania state senator, dies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- T. Milton Street, whose political career spanned decades and later served prison time over unpaid taxes, has died. He was 83 years old.Street was the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street.He served as a state lawmaker, both in the Pennsylvania House and state Senate, and he ran multiple times for mayor himself.Street was especially outspoken about violent crime.His death was confirmed by his nephew, state Sen. Sharif Street.
Is possible impeachment of Philadelphia DA a political power grab or a lawful check on policies?
On Tuesday, just weeks after Pennsylvania voters took control of the state House of Representatives away from Republicans for the first time in more than a decade, Speaker Bryan Cutler took to the main hallway of the Capitol and defiantly defended one of his leadership team’s most controversial decisions: the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution
Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/. (Original air-date:...
Bhavini Patel announces candidacy for state House seat vacated by Summer Lee
Election Day is over but there are still some Pennsylvania state House seats that will need representatives. One Edgewood elected official is putting her name up for consideration. Bhavini Patel, an Edgewood councilwoman and Democrat, announced on Monday her candidacy for state House District 34, which includes Pittsburgh neighborhoods Homewood,...
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
WFMZ-TV Online
How Shapiro won the governor race; political world looks for lessons
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones
That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
