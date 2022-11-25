ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

wxhc.com

Light of My Life This Friday

The annual Light of My Life will take place this Friday, December 2nd on the Village Green in the Village of Homer. The event will have memory boards to honor and remember loved ones. The event will begin with holiday music at 6pm with the countdown beginning at 6:30pm. The...
HOMER, NY
localsyr.com

A Christmas scavenger hunt throughout Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Thanksgiving rolls on out of here, and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into that holiday spirit. The best part of living near Syracuse is the tree-mendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Central New York around Christmas time.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Obituary of Daniel A. Courtney

Daniel A. Courtney, 36, of Virgil, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home. Dan was born in Cortland, NY, on December 21, 1985, the son of George Courtney, Jr. and Susan Barbour Courtney. He was a 2005 graduate of Marathon Central School. Dan was the owner/operator of Dan Courtney Excavation in Virgil and prior to that had worked for the NYS Highway Department, and then for the Town of Harford and Town of Virgil Highway Departments.
MARATHON, NY
96.9 WOUR

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca

New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Rodney: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Rodney! He is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix with the CNY SPCA. Rodney was found as a stray right before Halloween. The shelter hopes to find him a home for the holidays. At roughly 60 pounds, Rodney is described as being like a big...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday

OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lyle Cooper – November 25, 2022

Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on November 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper. Lyle retired from Nestle in Fulton. He had a passion for Barbeque, and grilled the best chicken around! He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Lyle loved going on long rides in his corvette, loved his gambling, and enjoyed eating out, especially Chinese food.
OSWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Gas Prices Drop After Holiday Weekend

Gas prices nationally are down about 11 cents per gallon from last week to an average of $3.55 a gallon. For New York, prices are down by 6 cents per gallon to an average of $3.79. Though prices were decreasing, Triple A reports that this Thanksgiving average for gas was...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Fulbright Award Given to City of Cortland Teacher

The Cortland Enlarged City School District has announced that Sylvia (Amoreena) Tellaeche has been awarded the U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award and will now participate in an international teacher exchange to Mexico. Randall Middle School Principal Juli Quinn reflected that, “Amoreena is an asset to Randall Middle School and the Cortland...
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week

ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Planning Board reviews senior housing complex plan

A three-story, 53-unit senior apartment building at 30 River St. is moving along in the city of Cortland. Before the project can be completed, the Cortland County Planning Board has issued several recommendations at its November Planning Board meeting prior to the project’s construction. The project was originally going...
CORTLAND, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY

