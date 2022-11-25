JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge heard arguments for the first time on Monday regarding a law that critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. House Bill 1606, an omnibus bill officially pertaining to political subdivisions, was signed into law by Governor Mike Parson in June. Since then, it has garnered attention statewide for a provision within the law that criminalizes sleeping, living, or building shelter on public property without permission, labeled as a misdemeanor.

COLE COUNTY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO