Columbia police continue search for suspected prowler

COLUMBIA — Columbia CrimeStoppers continued Monday to offer a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspected prowler. Columbia police investigators believed the prowler’s activity could be escalating following a series of attempted break-ins. Police said the victims had all been women between 20...
COLUMBIA, MO
Substance abuse patients face danger when skipping treatments during the holidays

BOONVILLE — Mid-Missouri mental health counselors said people suffering from substance abuse dangerously delayed seeking addiction help during the holidays. Lead Intensive Outpatient Counselor at Valley Hope of Boonville Charlsi Lewis helps people overcome their addictions through outpatient care. Lewis said some of her clients skipped their addiction treatment because they didn’t want to leave their family and friends during the holidays.
BOONVILLE, MO
Man sought in Boone County shooting

The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced a suspect in a weekend shooting. Deputies were looking for Dustin L. Higgins, 33, of Fulton. Saturday at 2:30 am, someone called 911, saying that a man had been shot in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Plaintiffs call "anti-homeless" law unconstitutional in first court hearing

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge heard arguments for the first time on Monday regarding a law that critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. House Bill 1606, an omnibus bill officially pertaining to political subdivisions, was signed into law by Governor Mike Parson in June. Since then, it has garnered attention statewide for a provision within the law that criminalizes sleeping, living, or building shelter on public property without permission, labeled as a misdemeanor.
COLE COUNTY, MO

