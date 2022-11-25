Read full article on original website
Part of Dunklin Street in Jefferson City will be closed for two weeks
Part of a downtown Jefferson City street will be closed for two weeks. In a press release from the City of Jefferson, it states that Dunklin Street, between Madison and Monroe Streets, will be closed from Monday, November 28, at 7 am until Monday, December 12. Crews will be repairing...
Columbia police continue search for suspected prowler
COLUMBIA — Columbia CrimeStoppers continued Monday to offer a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspected prowler. Columbia police investigators believed the prowler’s activity could be escalating following a series of attempted break-ins. Police said the victims had all been women between 20...
Substance abuse patients face danger when skipping treatments during the holidays
BOONVILLE — Mid-Missouri mental health counselors said people suffering from substance abuse dangerously delayed seeking addiction help during the holidays. Lead Intensive Outpatient Counselor at Valley Hope of Boonville Charlsi Lewis helps people overcome their addictions through outpatient care. Lewis said some of her clients skipped their addiction treatment because they didn’t want to leave their family and friends during the holidays.
Man sought in Boone County shooting
The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced a suspect in a weekend shooting. Deputies were looking for Dustin L. Higgins, 33, of Fulton. Saturday at 2:30 am, someone called 911, saying that a man had been shot in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s...
Friends pay tribute to Jefferson City bartender Skylar Smock
Jefferson City — Flowers and messages flood the outside of J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub in honor of 26-year-old Skylar Smock who was one of two people that was shot and killed this weekend. Smock attempted to break up a fight that led to gunfire and his death...
Bar fight led to killings of two in downtown Jefferson City, court documents show
JEFFERSON CITY — A bar fight at J. Pfenny's resulted in the deaths of two individuals, both of whom have now been identified, according to court records released Saturday afternoon. Damien L. Davis, 35 of Kansas City, was charged on Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts...
Plaintiffs call "anti-homeless" law unconstitutional in first court hearing
JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge heard arguments for the first time on Monday regarding a law that critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. House Bill 1606, an omnibus bill officially pertaining to political subdivisions, was signed into law by Governor Mike Parson in June. Since then, it has garnered attention statewide for a provision within the law that criminalizes sleeping, living, or building shelter on public property without permission, labeled as a misdemeanor.
Two people dead after shooting inside Jefferson City bar, one in custody
Police arrested one person after two people were fatally shot in a bar in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police Department Lt. David Williams released a statement about the shooting. It happened at 12:56 am Saturday morning inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill & Pub on High Street. One person was taken...
Blair Oaks advances to state championship with win over Bowling Green
The Blair Oaks Falcons are on to the state championship game for the third time in five seasons, as they defeated Bowling Green 66-48 on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons advance to face Lamar in the Class 2 State Championship at Faurot Field next Friday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
