WECT
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
WECT
Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
YAHOO!
Two in custody: Armed robbery targets Carolina Beach Road gas station
Two people from Wilmington are in police custody after allegedly robbing a gas station on Carolina Beach Road early Monday. Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road around 2:58 a.m. Monday, following reports of an armed robbery, according to a department news release and Public Information Officer Brandon Shope. When police arrived, a person on the scene told officers the gas station's convenience store had been robbed.
WECT
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Ashleigh Price/Gilliam. According to a missing person report on Monday, Nov. 28, she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and frequently spends time in the Covil Ave. and Market St. area. WPD asks anyone who sees her to...
WECT
Man accused of setting White Oak home on fire
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County. According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol searching for suspect in deadly Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a person accused of driving off after a deadly crash in Brunswick County. The fatal hit and run occurred around 7:00 p.m. on November 23rd along US17 Business. Highway Patrol says the suspect’s...
wpde.com
Driver not charged after 1-year-old hit, killed by SUV in North Myrtle Beach: Report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A driver will not be charged after a child was hit and killed by an SUV in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday. Jazlyn Verganza, 1, was identified as the child, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. A witness told police they tried to...
foxwilmington.com
Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident. “Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen vehicle recovered during Elizabethtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend during the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Police say they received an alert from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, notifying them a stolen vehicle was entering town on N. Poplar Street. Several officers were standing at the intersection of Broad and Poplar Street due to the Elizabethtown Christmas parade which was taking place.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: one more shot of rain as November closes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you! Expect a high pressure cell to deliver dry skies through Tuesday - friendly for heading back to school, a trip to the job site, or for regional travel after the holiday. A front will engineer the next brief, appreciable rain chance spike on Wednesday the 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Extraordinary woman in Wilmington cooks and serves meals to unhoused people
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On any given Thursday, you’ll find Missy Joyner in her family’s kitchen, packing up freshly prepared, steaming hot meals. But the food doesn’t go to friends or family. She says she has a calling to take her meals to the streets of...
WECT
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
carolinacoastonline.com
Onslow County deputy shots, kills woman in Hubert following traffic stop
HUBERT - Onslow County deputy shot and killed woman on Thanksgiving Day. Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for suspects in alleged $1,700 Walgreens cosmetic theft
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tabor City Police are looking for three women they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of cosmetics from a Walgreens. The alleged theft took place on November 18th but wasn’t reported until November 23rd, when an inventory revealed the missing items. Store managers went...
WECT
Southeastern North Carolina shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals amid rising inflation
WECT
Scavenger hunt in Carolina Beach encourages participants to visit new areas, businesses in town
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday is the last day to participate in a scavenger hunt taking place in Carolina Beach. 59 boards, which are also up for auction, are located at 45 different businesses across town. This is a beach-life-inspired project that promotes local artists and Carolina Beach businesses...
publicradioeast.org
Woman shot by deputy during traffic stop on Thanksgiving has died
A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died. Officials say the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert. According to authorities, the woman was armed and the incident took place during a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
WECT
Founding director of local sea turtle rescue group receives state wildlife award
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, has been awarded the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award. According to the announcement, the award is given annually to individuals who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla has most entries than previous years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most anticipated Wrightsville Beach holiday traditions took place over the weekend. The 39th annual North Carolina Flotilla started with a fun day in Wrightsville Beach park which featured food and crafts, vendors, a car show, and inflatables for the kids. The event...
