Wilmington, NC

WECT

Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
BLADENBORO, NC
YAHOO!

Two in custody: Armed robbery targets Carolina Beach Road gas station

Two people from Wilmington are in police custody after allegedly robbing a gas station on Carolina Beach Road early Monday. Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road around 2:58 a.m. Monday, following reports of an armed robbery, according to a department news release and Public Information Officer Brandon Shope. When police arrived, a person on the scene told officers the gas station's convenience store had been robbed.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Ashleigh Price/Gilliam. According to a missing person report on Monday, Nov. 28, she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and frequently spends time in the Covil Ave. and Market St. area. WPD asks anyone who sees her to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man accused of setting White Oak home on fire

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County. According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in...
WHITE OAK, NC
foxwilmington.com

Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident. “Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen vehicle recovered during Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend during the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Police say they received an alert from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, notifying them a stolen vehicle was entering town on N. Poplar Street. Several officers were standing at the intersection of Broad and Poplar Street due to the Elizabethtown Christmas parade which was taking place.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: one more shot of rain as November closes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you! Expect a high pressure cell to deliver dry skies through Tuesday - friendly for heading back to school, a trip to the job site, or for regional travel after the holiday. A front will engineer the next brief, appreciable rain chance spike on Wednesday the 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Onslow County deputy shots, kills woman in Hubert following traffic stop

HUBERT - Onslow County deputy shot and killed woman on Thanksgiving Day. Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
HUBERT, NC
publicradioeast.org

Woman shot by deputy during traffic stop on Thanksgiving has died

A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died. Officials say the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert. According to authorities, the woman was armed and the incident took place during a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
HUBERT, NC

