One Year Ago Today (November 25, 2021)…LASD Deputy Who Alleged Retaliation for Reporting Misconduct Files New Suit

A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.

IRVINE, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO