Quiz! Can you name every player featured in Pele's FIFA 100 list?

The famously prolific Brazilian picked his favourite footballers of all time in 2004 – legends features but some eyebrows were raised…. 12 minutes on the clock, 125 players to guess - that's 123 male players and two female. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and...
Quiz! Can you name every member of a Germany World Cup squad since 1990?

18 minutes on the clock, 119 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every country Lionel Messi has scored against for Argentina?. They're ruthless, they're organised, they're precise. Well… usually. We thought they...
Adidas prove Cristiano Ronaldo didn't score Portugal's opening goal against Uruguay

Adidas have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo did not touch the ball during Portugal's first goal against Uruguay at World Cup 2022, despite the forward claiming he had after wheeling away in celebration. In the 54th minute of the Group H clash between Portugal and Uruguay, Bruno Fernandes picked the ball...

