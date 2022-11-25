Read full article on original website
Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.
Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests
Global shares are mostly higher as jitters over protests in China about its stringent anti-COVID policies fade
NATO chief says alliance won't back down on Ukraine aid
BUCHAREST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure.
He was imprisoned in Iran. Hear why he's still rooting for them in the World Cup
Jason Rezaian is a global opinions writer for the Washington Post and served as the post's correspondent in Tehran, Iran, where he he was unjustly imprisoned for more than a year. He speaks to CNN's Paula Newton about why he's rooting for Iran in the US-Iran game.
China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?
Rare mass protests have broken out across China over lockdowns imposed by the country’s strict zero-Covid policy.The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.Protesters have been detained by the authoritarian state, with at least three people arrested in Shanghai on 28 November.Additionally, Chinese police have been accused of “kicking and beating” BBC journalist Ed Lawrence.China has no plans to end its zero-Covid policy.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant ShappsBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaSunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
Benzinga
Iran Reportedly Threatens Families Of Soccer Team With 'Torture' If Players Don't 'Behave,' Ahead Of World Cup Match With US
Iran has reportedly threatened the families of its World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players failed to "behave," ahead of their match with the U.S. on Tuesday. What Happened: In a bid to do damage control after the players refused to sing the nation's national anthem...
As unrest spirals in China over 'zero-COVID' policies, these Chinese Americans worry
Racked with worry, Amy, a Fort Lee resident, kept a close eye Monday on the protests that have erupted in China over that nation's zero-tolerance COVID policies. Those demonstrations followed a fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region in China's west, in which 10 people died. The blaze was blamed by...
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
WEKU
Chinese universities send students home in an effort to prevent more protests
Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests by crowds angered by its severe "zero COVID" restrictions.
China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest
Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
Did US Soccer just score an own goal?
When US and Iranian players take the pitch for their critical World Cup clash on Tuesday, they'll be jogging onto a bed of hot geopolitical coals.
