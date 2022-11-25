ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

NATO chief says alliance won't back down on Ukraine aid

BUCHAREST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?

Rare mass protests have broken out across China over lockdowns imposed by the country’s strict zero-Covid policy.The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.Protesters have been detained by the authoritarian state, with at least three people arrested in Shanghai on 28 November.Additionally, Chinese police have been accused of “kicking and beating” BBC journalist Ed Lawrence.China has no plans to end its zero-Covid policy.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant ShappsBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaSunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
The Independent

China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest

Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
CNN

Did US Soccer just score an own goal?

When US and Iranian players take the pitch for their critical World Cup clash on Tuesday, they'll be jogging onto a bed of hot geopolitical coals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy