Regarding the emergency motion, the hearing is set for 2 December. Author should at least make an attempt to get facts straight before publishing articles. You know, the foundation of journalism?
VIOLATES TITLE 18 U. S. C 241 AND 242 DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW AND CONSPIRACY AGAINST RIGHTS AND IS PUNISHABLE BY DEATH. Also (MURDOCK VS PENNSYLVANIA 319 US 105) THE STATE CANNOT CONVERT A RIGHT INTO A PRIVLEDGE, LICENSE IT, and charge a fee for it. THE 2ND AMENDMENT WAS SPECIFICALLY WRITTEN FOR THIS KIND OF TYRANNY AND TYRANTS IT IS TIME TO REFRESH THE TREE OF LIBERTY. THE TYRANNY STOPS HERE. TIME TO IMPLEMENT THE 2ND AMENDMENT ANY OF THESE SATANIC NAZI WANNABE POWER HAPPY CONTROL FREAK HUMAN GIVEN government JOB TITLED TERRORIST TYRANT CRIMINAL and THEIR LAPDOG PIG ROAD PIRATE GESTAPO WANNABE THUGS THAT TRY AND ENFORCE THIS IS AN ACT OF WAR, PERIOD
Sheriff's should stand at the Capitol building and Declare this measure Unconstitutional, then arrest any Lawmakers involved in its appearance on our ballot. Crossing the Constitution wastes our resources and must be met with harsh penalties...if not execution for Treason
Related
Readers respond: Oregon needs limits on campaign donations
Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case
MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114
Oregon GOP sees hope in the 2022 election results, despite lack of a ‘red wave’
Officials face tight timeline for Oregon’s new firearm permit rules
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts
▶️ Law professor: Oregon Measure 114 may not see full implementation for years
Environmental regulators to test well water for contaminants in Central Oregon
Readers respond: Fund Indigenous language interpretation
Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon’s gun control Measure 114
Spending by coastal tourists has almost entirely recovered from depths of the 2020 pandemic, new study shows
Oregon lawmakers lift 2019 limits on state senator who warned ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
After more than two decades, Hwy 20 to lose its ‘safety corridor’ designation
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Columbia River Gorge Commission elects first Indigenous leader
The Oregonian
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 67