Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans
Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
Kirk Herbstreit has surprising ranking for Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit had a surprising ranking for Ohio State following Saturday’s loss to Michigan. Herbstreit was on the call for the USC-Notre Dame game on ABC Saturday. After USC won 38-27, Herbstreit unveiled his top six teams. Here is how Herbstreit had the teams ranked:. 1. Georgia. 2. Michigan.
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
Urban Meyer offers damning quote about Ohio State after loss
Urban Meyer offered a damning quote about Ohio State after the team’s 45-23 loss to rival Michigan in “The Game” on Saturday. The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but they got blown out in the second half as Michigan completely ran away with the game late. Both...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer During Ohio State Loss
Ohio State dominated Michigan on a yearly basis when Urban Meyer was at the helm. Ever since his departure, the Buckeyes are just 1-2 in "The Game." On Saturday afternoon, Ryan Day's team was legitimately punched in the mouth by Jim Harbaugh's hard-hitting offense. Michigan had 278 passing yards and...
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14
What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job
A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
Football World Debating Pass Interference Call During Michigan-Ohio State Game
The Michigan Wolverines have just extended their lead over Ohio State to 11 points following a J.J. McCarthy touchdown run with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. But a debatable pass interference call was the setup for that play. On third-and-goal, McCarthy threw towards a receiver in the endzone but...
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State fans aren't happy with Ryan Day's performance in "The Game." In a closely-contested matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes head coach elected to punt on a couple 4th-and-short scenarios and made a few other questionable play-call decisions. Buckeye fans hold their coaching staff to an incredibly-high standard...
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
Ohio State Fans React To Luke Fickell's Decision
Luke Fickell won't be coaching at Ohio State next season, but he will be coaching against the Buckeyes. The former Ohio State interim head coach and assistant coach is leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. Fickell had been mentioned as a possible future head coach at Ohio State. Those talks heated up...
College Football World Calling For Ryan Day To Be Fired
For the second straight year, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen to Michigan with a Big Ten title berth on the line. Now, despite all of his success, some fans are beginning to call for his job following Saturday's performance. Here's what folks on Twitter had to...
Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell
Wisconsin will reportedly make a major splash by hiring Luke Fickell as its head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal said the team plans to announce the move on Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed that Fickell informed Cincinnati he isn't returning. Per theJournal's Jim Polzin, former Wisconsin...
Ohio State Loses Another Key Starter For Michigan Game
Ohio State is a little banged up heading into "The Game" this afternoon. Standout running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two of several Buckeyes who were declared out before today. Right guard Matt Jones, who was a game-time decision, has now been ruled out, according to...
