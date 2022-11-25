Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Indio’s Tree Lighting Ceremony to Begin With 30th Annual Tamale Festival
The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Thursday in conjunction with its 30th Annual Indio International Tamale Festival. The free events will begin at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the Afghan pine tree at 100 Civic Center Mall, between City Hall and the public library, and the tamale festival in Miles Avenue Park, 82540 Miles Avenue, according to city officials.
mynewsla.com
Indio Man Behind Bars, Suspected in Family Stabbing That Killed One, Injured 3
A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio was behind bars Monday. Anthony William PiÃ±a-German of Indio was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. Guitron said that,...
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
State Route 111 to Partially Close For Road Work
State Route 111 will be partially closed near Palm Springs from Tuesday to Friday from 6 a.m to 2 p.m. for road work. The California Department of Transportation announced that crews will be working on a $5.5 million project to construct and upgrade curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act standards and modify signal and lighting systems on SR-111.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
A family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
mynewsla.com
Five Vehicles Involved in Menifee Crash That Required One Extrication
One person required extrication from a five-vehicle crash in Menifee Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott and Daily roads. A total of nine patients were assisted, one of whom required extrication, the department said. Four of...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing MoVal Resident to Stand Trial
A man accused of fatally stabbing a 51-year-old Moreno Valley resident during a confrontation in the victim’s house must stand trial for murder and other charges, a judge ruled Monday. Jose Luis Hernandez, 21, of Moreno Valley, allegedly killed Mauricio E. Moreno last year in the 13800 block of...
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Sold Deadly Dose of Fentanyl Facing 11 Years Behind Bars
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year-old Calimesa man is slated to receive 11 years in state prison when he’s sentenced two weeks from Monday. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
mynewsla.com
Three People Found Dead Inside Burning Home in Riverside
Police Saturday continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people found murdered inside a burning home in Riverside, authorities said. “This whole thing is complicated and it’s going to take a lot to unravel,” said Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. “It’s still unraveling...
mynewsla.com
Elderly Man in Critical Condition After Residential Fire in Riverside
An elderly man was left critically injured after a fire in Riverside, officials said Saturday. The fire was reported around 9:55 p.m. Friday at 4064 Lively St., according to the Riverside Fire Department. The RFD said bystanders reported that an elderly man lived in the residence alone. Firefighters conducted a...
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured
A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and another victim critically injured in Temecula, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 215 just north of Clinton Keith Road. According to the CHP, a woman behind the wheel of a 2004...
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
mynewsla.com
Menifee Police Department to Conduct DUI Patrols This Week
Officers from the Menifee Police Department will be out on Friday looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, authorities announced Sunday. The patrols will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., the police department announced. “DUIs are extremely dangerous and can affect...
