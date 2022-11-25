Read full article on original website
Patricia
3d ago
Ok people let's see how their gun control is going to control the criminal from getting gun they just steel them. Gun control troll doesn't stop the criminal
Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
Spokane Valley police arrest suspect accused of ramming patrol cars in pursuit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect after he ran into patrol cars and police chased after him. A Spokane Valley deputy saw a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the Walmart parking lot at 15727 E. Broadway Avenue. The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in past reckless driving instances without regard for...
kisu.org
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
kmvt
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
1 Person Dead, 4 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured four others. The crash happened on Trent Avenue near Pines Road in Spokane Valley on Saturday afternoon around 2:25 p.m. According to WSP, 69-year-old Michel J Newcomb was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado...
Tree of Sharing 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — A favorite Northwest tradition is back! Tree of Sharing is going on right now at several Spokane area malls. The annual event helps provide 8,000 gifts to people who might otherwise be forgotten on Christmas. With your help, you can bring the magic of the holidays...
WSP investigating deadly crash at intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State troopers (WSP) are investigating a deadly collision that occurred at the intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to new information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sentence reduction request denied
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man’s request for reduced sentence on a host of charges was denied in First District Court on Nov. 21. Justin Drew Morley, 21, had previously pled guilty to three felony burglary charges, a charge of grand theft of firearms, and a charge of eluding police officers. He received a three- to eight-year sentence.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads not guilty in drug case
SANDPOINT — A traffic stop for expired tags ended with a North Dakota man receiving three drug-related charges. Following the traffic stop by Idaho State Police in Bayview on Oct. 19, Wayde Gerald Olsson, 53, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia with the intent to use, felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. At Around 7:15 a.m the collision happened close to Government Way and Greenwood Road. The Ford Pickup driver lost control just north of Greenwood Road as it was speeding north on Government Way, crossed the centerline, rolled the vehicle, and hit a tree.
One killed in car crash on Trent just east of Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Trent Avenue Saturday afternoon. There were five total people involved in the crash. Four people were in a silver truck and one person was in a white SUV. The cause of the crash is under investigation EB Trent will be closed as crews investigate the area....
KREM
KREM Christmas at the MAC 2022 | How to register
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) have teamed up to host KREM Christmas at the MAC. It's a celebration of lights, literacy, and history. This year, we are offering a free tour of the historic Campbell House (on the MAC...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
Christmas Tree Elegance event to feature 16 themed, expertly decorated trees
SPOKANE, Wash. — This holiday season, Spokane Symphony Associates will be hosting the annual Christmas Tree Elegance event at River Park Square and the Historic Davenport in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Symphony Associates, 16 trees will be on display this year, along with an appearance from Father Christmas...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spokane, WA
Spokane is the economic and cultural center of the Spokane metropolitan area, located in Spokane County, Washington. This vibrant and bustling city offers a great atmosphere to enjoy and relax at the same time. You’ll see natural sights and thriving entertainment districts you won’t find anywhere else. If...
