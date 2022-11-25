ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia
3d ago

Ok people let's see how their gun control is going to control the criminal from getting gun they just steel them. Gun control troll doesn't stop the criminal

Reply(2)
8
 

KREM2

Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley police arrest suspect accused of ramming patrol cars in pursuit

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect after he ran into patrol cars and police chased after him. A Spokane Valley deputy saw a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the Walmart parking lot at 15727 E. Broadway Avenue. The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in past reckless driving instances without regard for...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
kisu.org

Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen service dog found safe and sound

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
SPOKANE, WA
kmvt

Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Tree of Sharing 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — A favorite Northwest tradition is back! Tree of Sharing is going on right now at several Spokane area malls. The annual event helps provide 8,000 gifts to people who might otherwise be forgotten on Christmas. With your help, you can bring the magic of the holidays...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sentence reduction request denied

SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man’s request for reduced sentence on a host of charges was denied in First District Court on Nov. 21. Justin Drew Morley, 21, had previously pled guilty to three felony burglary charges, a charge of grand theft of firearms, and a charge of eluding police officers. He received a three- to eight-year sentence.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man pleads not guilty in drug case

SANDPOINT — A traffic stop for expired tags ended with a North Dakota man receiving three drug-related charges. Following the traffic stop by Idaho State Police in Bayview on Oct. 19, Wayde Gerald Olsson, 53, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia with the intent to use, felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
BAYVIEW, ID
KREM

KREM Christmas at the MAC 2022 | How to register

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) have teamed up to host KREM Christmas at the MAC. It's a celebration of lights, literacy, and history. This year, we are offering a free tour of the historic Campbell House (on the MAC...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spokane, WA

Spokane is the economic and cultural center of the Spokane metropolitan area, located in Spokane County, Washington. This vibrant and bustling city offers a great atmosphere to enjoy and relax at the same time. You’ll see natural sights and thriving entertainment districts you won’t find anywhere else. If...
SPOKANE, WA
