mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A person was fatally wounded after being struck by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, Sunday night. The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. when a pedestrian walking westbound in an unmarked crosswalk was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound. The victim, described...
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested After Crashing Car into LaCanada Flintridge House
A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The vehicle went off...
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
foxla.com
Suspect in Long Beach death released; police say stabbing didn't kill victim
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 64-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man during an argument in Long Beach was released from custody when coroner's officials determined that stab wounds sustained by the victim in the fight were not the cause of his death, police said Monday.
Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that killed 18-year-old in Sylmar
Police are searching for a SUV driver who is accused of causing a violent crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Sylmar over the weekend. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday on Foothill Boulevard just south of Sayre Street. A 2003 silver Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
2 Gunshot Victims Drive to Hospital After Shooting in Reseda
Reseda, Los Angeles, CA: Two gunshot victims drove to Northridge Hospital after a shooting Sunday night in the Reseda neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles… Read more "2 Gunshot Victims Drive to Hospital After Shooting in Reseda"
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
Head-On Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Vehicle Involved Flees Scene
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A head-on traffic collision occurred late Sunday morning leaving one person deceased at the scene on the 13800 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa was interviewed at the scene of the incident...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Rolex Robbery in Hancock Park
Two men suspecting of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
mynewsla.com
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
ZIPping through Long Beach: Today, 90805 in North Long Beach
A million-dollar house, while boringly common in many parts of the city, is rare in North Long Beach, where the median price is about $650,000. The post ZIPping through Long Beach: Today, 90805 in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought
A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Vehicle Crashes into Kitchen of La Cañada Flintridge Home
La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a car into a house around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. When units arrived at the scene on 5100 block of Angeles Crest Highway in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, they found one vehicle had traveled up a driveway, flipped over and went into the kitchen of a single-story home.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Biker in Lancaster
A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street West into the path of a motorcyclist, who was headed westbound on Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
mynewsla.com
Officers Use Taser in Arrest of Scooter Driver On Gun Charge in Bell Gardens
A 26-year-old man suspected of trying to flee from being ticketed by Bell Gardens Police Department officers for riding a motorized scooter on a sidewalk was shot by a stun gun and arrested on a weapons charge, the department announced Monday. Bell Gardens Police Department officers were patrolling near the...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot Dead at House Party in Whittier
A man was shot dead at a house party Sunday morning in Whittier, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported. They located a party that...
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
