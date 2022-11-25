Read full article on original website
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Tribute to man killed in Temple Grafton pub attack
The family of a man who died after an attack at a village pub have said they are "completely devastated". William 'Billy' Carney, 31, was taken to hospital following an assault at the Blue Boar Inn pub, Temple Grafton in Warwickshire. He was assaulted during Thursday evening but died on...
BBC
Police hunt man over three attempted kidnaps in Salford in less than a week
Police are searching for a man who is suspected of making three attempted kidnaps in less than a week. Greater Manchester Police said a man tried to force a 15-year-old schoolgirl into his car in Monton Green in Monton, Salford on 21 November. He had approached the girl just after...
BBC
Salford kidnap attempts: Man arrested after three girls targeted
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap three teenage girls over five days. An investigation was launched after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop in Monton, Salford, at 18:00 GMT on 21 November. Detectives believe the man...
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
BBC
Police seek Reading assault and kidnap victim after arrest
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault after another man was attacked before being dragged into a car and driven off, police have said. The incident took place in Mayfair, Reading, at around 23:40 GMT on Friday. Two men assaulted the victim, dragged him into...
BBC
South Africa pit bull attacks: 'We can't live in a world where dogs eat children'
Warning: Some readers may find details in this story distressing. Residents of Phomolong township in South Africa woke up to horrific screams last Sunday morning. They came from a three-year-old boy as he was attacked and then mauled to death by two American pit bull terriers. The toddler had been...
Police arrest 49 as they break up European drugs ‘super cartel’
Police in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency has said.Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between November 8 and 19.The agency said police forces involved in “Operation Desert Light” targeted both the “command-and-control centre and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe”.Over 30 tonnes of drugs were seized during the investigations run in Spain, France, Belgium,...
BBC
Randy Cox: Officers charged after black man paralysed in van
Five police officers in the US state of Connecticut have been charged after a man they arrested was partially paralysed in the back of a police van. Randy Cox was being driven to a police station in New Haven when the driver braked hard, causing him to be flung headfirst against the van's rear doors.
BBC
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
BBC
Belfast rape: Man jailed for five years for raping schoolgirl
A man who raped a teenage schoolgirl twice within 24 hours has been given a 64-month sentence. Darren Clarke, 22, from Beechmount Grove in west Belfast, previously entered guilty pleas to a total of four offences committed on 31 January 2018. These included two counts of rape, one attempted rape...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
Fraction of small boat migrants charged under Priti Patel’s law to criminalise Channel crossings
A fraction of the people arriving in the UK on small boats have been prosecuted under laws Priti Patel claimed would deter Channel crossings.Crossing the English Channel in a dinghy became illegal on 28 June, in a move the UN Refugee Agency said “criminalises seeking asylum”, but only 60 people – 0.2 per cent or one in 500 – arriving have been charged over their journey.The former home secretary told parliament the wide-ranging Nationality and Borders Act was necessary to “break the business model of the smuggling gangs” but a record of almost 30,000 people have crossed the Channel...
BBC
William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
BBC
Rochdale drug dealing couple who led 'lavish lifestyle' jailed
A couple who dealt heroin and crack cocaine to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including spending £3,000 on two pet cats, have been jailed. Rashid Hussain and Szenm Asghar "flooded" Rochdale with class A drugs and sent texts to vulnerable people through a drugs hotline, police said. More than £35,000...
BBC
Parliament Hill Lido sees one hypothermia case a day
A lido has urged swimmers to spend less time in the water, after seeing at least one hypothermia case a day over the past week. Parliament Hill Lido in Hampstead, north London, issued the warning on its Facebook page after lifeguards noticed a rise in cases. Cold water swimming has...
BBC
Witness gave obvious nod to juror, court hears
A jury tampering trial has been told how during a hearing over drugs charges, a witness gave a "very obvious" nod to a juror. At Warwick Crown Court in 2018, Leslie Allen was accused of having cocaine and cannabis valued at £150,000. The separate proceedings probing the propriety of...
