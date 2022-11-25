Read full article on original website
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Home Depot Black Friday Deals On Sale Right Now
The big box chain joins a growing list of retailers releasing Black Friday sales weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
Digital Trends
This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect bargain, then rest assured that there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for the taking right now. Of course, that includes some great bargains on TVs, which have been among the most popular items for sale this year, and if your home cinema needs a new screen, then Best Buy has a solid offer up for grabs on the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K television. For a limited time, a $60 discount knocks it down below $500, letting you grab this big-screen TV for $450 while stock lasts. Here’s what we like about it.
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday
The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.
Digital Trends
The best 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deal we found is still available
It’s just been a month since the 2022 release of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so we weren’t expecting it to appear in this year’s Black Friday tablet deals. To our surprise, the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 128GB version is in the Amazon Black Friday deals with a $100 discount, which brings the device’s price down to $999 from its original price of $1,099. Here’s another surprise — Black Friday is over, but the offer is still online. We’re not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of it, let alone if it will appear in the upcoming Cyber Monday deals, so don’t waste this opportunity.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Digital Trends
Why a Kindle Paperwhite is the best $100 you can spend on Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are prime times throughout the year to get mobile tech at lower-than-usual prices. That means there are ample Cyber Monday phone deals, tablet deals, and smartwatch deals. But those aren’t the only mobile gadgets you can buy for cheap. Also available at a discount today is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
Digital Trends
49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Cyber Monday deal: Save $800
If you have plenty to spend among the Cyber Monday deals, you’re going to love the offer we’ve spotted on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor at Samsung. Right now you can buy it for $1,500 saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. A saving of 35%, if you’ve been considering investing in a truly high-end gaming monitor, you’re going to save a lot here. While we’re not counting on it being an impulse purchase, there’s no denying this is a huge saving. Here’s why the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor could be the monitor for you.
Digital Trends
65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast
Even among Cyber Monday deals, it’s fairly unusual to see a deep discount on any Sony TVs. Fortunately, we’ve spotted a fantastic one at Walmart. Right now, you can buy a Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,298 saving you $700 off the usual price of $1,998. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but if you’ve been looking through the Cyber Monday TV deals for something truly exceptional, this is it. A great TV in so many ways, it’s likely to sell out fast so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money.
Digital Trends
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
If you missed out on Black Friday deals, today is officially your last chance to snap up the best Cyber Monday deals, before they’re gone for good. We’re seeing some amazing Cyber Monday iPad deals, with discounts on everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Air, and some of the deals we saw on these tablets on Black Friday sold out fast. So there’s no time like right now to grab yourself a great deal. If you want to save some extra cash, you can grab a model from a few years ago — or if the newest and shiniest iPad is all you’ll settle for, don’t worry as it’s on sale too. If you’re not married to Apple as a manufacturer, you should browse our other Cyber Monday tablet deals as well. Don’t forget this is the last major sales event of the year, so if you order today, your new iPad should still arrive in time for the holidays.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch OLED TV Cyber Monday deal is the one to beat
Cyber Monday is right around the corner, but we already have a frontrunner for the offer to beat among the Cyber Monday TV deals: Best Buy’s $600 discount for the 65-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,900. We expect this bargain to sell quickly, so to make sure that you don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, finalize your purchase as soon as you can.
Digital Trends
This TCL soundbar with subwoofer is a steal at $59 for Cyber Monday
To complete your home theater you need more than the best TV, you also need great sound. That’s why we’ve been looking at speakers, soundbars, and all of the greatest Cyber Monday Subwoofer deals to get you the equipment you really need. Today, we want to highlight the TCL Alto 5+ soundbar with wireless subwoofer combo that you can find at Walmart. They usually sell for $80, but re only $59 while this deal lasts. That’s a savings of over 25% ($21) off the standard $80 price, so if you want to complete your sound system on the cheap, this is the time to do it.
Digital Trends
Even the Apple AirTag is discounted for Cyber Monday 2022
One of Apple’s most valuable products is the AirTag, especially if you’re very prone to losing things all the time. Luckily, there are a few great Cyber Monday deals, like this one from Walmart, bringing them down to $25 from $30. While that’s not a substantial discount, we don’t often see deals on it, and it makes a big difference if you plan to buy two or three at a time, which some might feel compelled to do given how rare deals on the AirTag are. It’s also a great gift if you buy one for yourself and a friend or family member, and if you order it now, you’ll likely get it before Christmas.
Digital Trends
Don’t fall for these GPU deals on Cyber Monday
Now that GPU prices have returned to normal, you can save big on the best graphics cards on Cyber Monday. There are some great deals this year, but equally as many bad ones. In some cases, cards that are on sale are even more expensive than cards that aren’t on sale — yikes.
MasterClass’ Black Friday Deal Gets You Two Subscriptions for the Price of One
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription). Buy MasterClass Subscription 2-for-1 $180 MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription), and the site is now...
Digital Trends
Perfect for a bedroom or kitchen, this 32-inch TV is $108 for Cyber Monday
Today’s the day to push the Buy button on your favorite Cyber Monday deals. The mega sales event ends at midnight tonight for most retailers. Even those who might extend the sale for a few days could easily clear their inventory of the best deals. We’re watching the Cyber Monday TV deals and found this compelling deal for a 32-inch TV. Walmart discounted its Onn., 32-inch class HD LED Roku Smart TV by $36, knocking the price down from the normal $144 price to $108 for Cyber Monday. Even if you have a much larger TV in a central area in your home, a 32-inch TV is a good size to put in a kitchen or bedroom — large enough for comfortable viewing but not so big that it overpowers the room.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday deals drop this Dyson cordless vacuum to $350
With Cyber Monday upon us, now’s the time to pick up that cordless vacuum you’ve been thinking of, especially if you’ve been browsing through our roundup of the best cordless vacuums and can’t wait. Luckily, there are some great Cyber Monday deals on a few, and this one from Walmart on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is great. You get a whopping $100 discount, bringing the retail price to $350 from $450, so it’s worth picking up. Also, not to put any pressure, but this is the last big sale for a while, and if you order it now, it will be here by Christmas, so don’t wait to act on it!
