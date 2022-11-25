2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch England vs USA

All the information regarding where to watch the World Cup game between England and USA.

England take on USA later on today in a game that has important connotations in Group B, and both teams will be hoping to grab the win in the game being billed as football vs soccer.

The USA will need a win to make sure Wales can't catch them after they were beaten by Iran earlier today, and a win for England will effectively guarantee their passage to the next stage.

We have all the information you need regarding where to watch the game below.

Where To Watch:

UK And Ireland

The game kicks off at 10pm local time, which means it will be broadcast live from 7pm in the UK and Ireland. The game will be available to watch on the follow channels and platforms in the UK and Ireland.

STV Scotland, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE 2.

United States

The game will be broadcast live from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT). It will be available to watch on the following channels and platforms in the US.

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UFORIA App, FOX Network, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC

A great game awaits, with both teams hoping they can further their chances in the World Cup.

