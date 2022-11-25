ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch England vs USA

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ex2Ke_0jNNcCpM00

All the information regarding where to watch the World Cup game between England and USA.

View the original article to see embedded media.

England take on USA later on today in a game that has important connotations in Group B, and both teams will be hoping to grab the win in the game being billed as football vs soccer.

The USA will need a win to make sure Wales can't catch them after they were beaten by Iran earlier today, and a win for England will effectively guarantee their passage to the next stage.

We have all the information you need regarding where to watch the game below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103d8L_0jNNcCpM00
The USA will be desperate to get three points on the board.

IMAGO / Nordphoto

Where To Watch:

UK And Ireland

The game kicks off at 10pm local time, which means it will be broadcast live from 7pm in the UK and Ireland. The game will be available to watch on the follow channels and platforms in the UK and Ireland.

STV Scotland, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE 2.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

United States

The game will be broadcast live from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT). It will be available to watch on the following channels and platforms in the US.

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UFORIA App, FOX Network, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC

A great game awaits, with both teams hoping they can further their chances in the World Cup.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
NBC Sports

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play

Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
FOX Sports

Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Portugal 'don't understand how' Danilo Pereira broke ribs

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal manager Fernando Santos said the team "do not understand...
FanSided

World Cup 2022: Knockout round qualifying permutations

The World Cup group stage comes to an end on Friday with a majority of teams still in contention to advance to the round of 16. Here’s a look at the various permutations. The group stage at the World Cup in Qatar is nearing its conclusion. Only 16 of the 32 finalists will advance to the round of 16, which kicks off the knockout stage next weekend.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy