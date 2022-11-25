ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville Post 105 holds flag retirement ceremony

BELLEVILLE, NJ — “Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind,” read American Legion Post 105 Commander Joseph J. Cobianchi as part of a ceremony for the disposal of unserviceable flags, held Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of Post 105 at 621 Washington Ave. in Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Kick off the holiday season in downtown West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — With the holiday season around the corner, downtown West Orange offers holiday activities that are fun for the whole family. “Downtown West Orange businesses are gearing up for another great holiday shopping season,” Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill said in a press release. “Our downtown shops, restaurants and businesses are excited to see everyone in person.”
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Newark teen to represent NJ at 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders

NEWARK, NJ — Newark resident Aysha Penafiel, a student at Gill St. Bernard’s School, will represent the state of New Jersey at the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass., in June. The event, sponsored by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, gathers...
NEWARK, NJ
Nutley’s traditional holiday celebration set for Dec. 4

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and the Nutley Board of Commissioners have announced plans to host one of Nutley’s oldest traditions: the annual holiday Christmas tree and menorah lighting. The entire community is invited to attend the township’s official kickoff of the holiday season. The annual celebration will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with activities scheduled to take place both inside John H. Walker Middle School and areas in and around the Nutley Park Oval. Franklin Avenue will be closed between Chestnut and New streets.
NUTLEY, NJ
Students thank Cardinal Tobin for scholarships with Thanksgiving cards

This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark provides $150,000 annually to the “We Are Living Stones” Catholic Tuition Assistance Program offered through the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children, a nonprofit organization that provides partial tuition assistance for students who attend archdiocesan Catholic schools. Recently, in celebration of Thanksgiving, many of these students sent handwritten thank-you cards with holiday-themed drawings to Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, expressing their gratitude for making their attendance at Catholic school possible.
NEWARK, NJ
Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities

CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
CRANFORD, NJ
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship to be held Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Sorrows

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition of the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition is being run by Regina Pacis Council No. 4066 and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Our Lady of Sorrows School gym located at 172 Academy St., in South Orange.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour returns

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to celebrate the holiday season and participate in the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour. This year’s tour includes 10 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The self-guided house tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the following locations:
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Essex County announces COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic schedule

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County announced that the Essex County Division of Health is transitioning its COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic schedule for the winter. The new schedule began Monday, Nov. 28. “Getting vaccinated is still the best defense against the COVID-19 virus and best protection from serious illness....
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Bayonne pays final respects to police Sgt. Robert Skalski (PHOTOS)

For the second time in a week, Bayonne police officers were decked out in their dress blues to pay their final respects to one of their own. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, who died in his home Nov. 21, was laid to rest Monday after a funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul. Family, friends and law enforcement colleagues were joined by elected officials present and past at the Mass.
BAYONNE, NJ
$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange

Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Development underway on former Unilever hub in Englewood Cliffs

Work has begun on the first multifamily development in Englewood Cliffs in more than 40 years. Garden Communities recently started demolition at 800 Sylvan Avenue in the Bergen County borough, ROI-NJ reported. The 20-acre site housed office and research and development operations for Unilever for decades. Last year, Garden Communities...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Partnership provides laptops for ECC Adult Learning Center

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — A lack of access to technology will no longer be an obstacle to students in Essex County College’s Adult Learning Center thanks to Laptop Upcycle @ EssexCountyCollege-ALC, a partnership with Laptop Upcycle of Montclair. “Our goal is to provide an initial 25 laptops and/or...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
North Bergen mayor marries longtime girlfriend

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco has officiated hundreds, if not thousands, of weddings at Township Hall. On Saturday he was on the other side. The longtime mayor and state senator married longtime girlfriend Kathryn Somick at a ceremony at the Venetian in Garfield, township spokesman Phil Swibinski said. Sacco turned 76 just last month.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute turkeys and more to disadvantaged residents

NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 22, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers loaded many vehicles and delivered hundreds of turkeys and holiday meals with all the trimmings to schools, churches, pantries, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

