NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and the Nutley Board of Commissioners have announced plans to host one of Nutley’s oldest traditions: the annual holiday Christmas tree and menorah lighting. The entire community is invited to attend the township’s official kickoff of the holiday season. The annual celebration will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with activities scheduled to take place both inside John H. Walker Middle School and areas in and around the Nutley Park Oval. Franklin Avenue will be closed between Chestnut and New streets.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO