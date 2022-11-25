Read full article on original website
Why have the Phoenix Suns not traded Jae Crowder yet?
Everything seemed to be in place for the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder to part ways, but no trade has been announced yet. Why is that?. Last week arrived with Jake Fischer reporting a nearly-finalized trade between the Milwaukee Bucks (seemingly offering Grayson Allen) and the Phoenix Suns involving forward Jae Crowder. More than a week later, though, nothing has been made official. What has happened for that to be the case?
Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win
Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
Pacers stun Lakers 116-115 thanks to rookie Nembhard hitting 3 at buzzer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the […]
Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: Wolves star leaves game with non-contact injury
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a non-contact, right leg injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Monday night on a two-game losing streak, looking to bring it to an end with a win over the Washington Wizards. Not just that, but to get over .500, as they were 10-10 entering the game. That never came to fruition, as Minnesota lost 142-127. During the game, however, they received an injury scare from their big star, Karl-Anthony Towns.
LeBron James subs out of game after injury scare
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James subbed out of the team’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night due to an injury scare, but later returned. The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Spurs this past Thanksgiving weekend. On Monday, they hosted the Indiana Pacers looking to win three games in a row.
NBA Rumors: Arguably John Collins’ best game this year a message to Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat got a much-needed tough road win on Sunday evening. Facing off against the Atlanta Hawks, one of the new-look teams this year after acquiring Dejounte Murray from San Antonio this past offseason, the Hawks have shown capable of being able to put up points in the bunches this season.
5 moves the Sixers can make to turn season around
If the Philadelphia 76ers made any of these five moves, it could erase a disappointing start to their season. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sitting at 11-9, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. For many teams, this might be prime position in a competitive conference with two clear favorites in the Bucks and the Celtics and newcomer Cavaliers who are looking like a potential contender early in the season. But for the 76ers, a team with arguably last season’s MVP in Joel Embiid, a former MVP in James Harden, and the incredibly talented Tyrese Maxey, this has been disappointing.
