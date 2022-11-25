Aaron Judge is perhaps the biggest name on the free-agent market this offseason, and as such, he's been linked to the Dodgers. Every big free agent gets linked to the Dodgers at some point, to make sure whoever ends up signing him pays top dollar. Of course, to make the Judge-to-Dodgers narrative stick, people have had to come up with ridiculously unrealistic ideas like moving six-time Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts from right field to second base.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO