The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) face the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 7-2) in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. A victory in this game nearly assures TCU a spot in the College Football Playoff. K-State is most likely bound for the Sugar Bowl regardless of Saturday's result.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO