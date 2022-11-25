ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Centre Daily

Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History

Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Matt Ryan’s Highs, Kenny Pickett’s Lows Key to Colts’ Victory

After a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Indianapolis Colts are back at it again Monday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup will be the first of two games the Colts will host on Monday Night Football this season. Indy (4-6-1) comes into Week 12 clinging to their playoff hopes and desperately needing a win after losing in disappointing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers (3-7) are also trying to create some momentum after last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday pockets his timeouts as comeback plan blows up

INDIANAPOLIS -- Matt Ryan was off and running on another final-minute scramble, desperate to lead another comeback win, as interim coach Jeff Saturday pulled his microphone closer to his mouth for one of his first real decisions as an NFL coach. Colts offensive play caller Parks Frazier was in his ear, watching from a skybox in Lucas Oil Stadium as Ryan did the improbable, much like he did two weeks ago against the Raiders, in their first...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Darnell Mooney Lost to Bears for the Season

Whenever Justin Fields gets back from injury, he'll need to come up with a new favorite target. Darnell Mooney is lost for the season amid a rash of injuries to hit the team over the last two weeks, and especially Sunday in a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Mooney has to have ankle surgery and is going on injured reserve.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Centre Daily

Mississippi State’s LaQuinston Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday morning. This is the third time this season that Sharp has won one of the SEC's weekly awards: he was also recognized at the beginning of the season after wins against Memphis and Arizona. Before this year, he had received the honor just once in his career after the Bulldogs' victory over Kentucky in 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Centre Daily

Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed

This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily

Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Complete Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by running back Raheem Mostert out with a knee injury and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for a second consecutive game, paving the way for rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson to again serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. Along with Mostert and Bridgewater, the other inactives were CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma and TE Hunter Long.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Jags Player Takes Shot at Urban Meyer During Praise of Pederson

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jaguars gutted out their best win of the season on Sunday thanks to a career-best performance from Trevor Lawrence and a gutsy coaching performance by Doug Pederson. As a result, one Jacksonville player took it upon himself to praise the two team leaders at the expense of the franchise’s previous coach, Urban Meyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Report: Chiefs Signing RB Melvin Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Broncos-Ravens Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Russell Wilson and the struggling Broncos head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 13. Denver, which is winless on the road this season (0-5 straight up), is installed as more than a touchdown underdog for the first time since Week 18 of last season. The Broncos, who have burned bettors with a dismal 2-7 against the spread (22.2%) mark over their last nine road games, have seen their focus turn to the 2023 NFL draft after losing seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU) since Week 4. Unfortunately for the Broncos, there’s not a whole lot to look forward to in the draft since their first- and second-round picks went to Seattle in the Wilson trade.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Seahawks To Don 90s-Style Throwbacks In 2023

While the Seattle Seahawks were certainly not pleased with the outcome of their 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the organization may have made the day a bit more palatable for Seahawks fans by making an exciting in-game reveal. Following what has been a very popular and lucrative...
SEATTLE, WA

