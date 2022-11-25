Read full article on original website
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
NFL Draft Profile: Brevin Allen, EDGE, Campbell Fighting Camels
QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘Game Manager’ Or Key Reason for Commanders Win over Falcons?
The Washington Commanders have been winning. A lot. And while much of the emotional lift the team has experienced is being tied to the insertion of Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears, it's been the running game and defense as the winning foundation.
Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History
Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
Matt Ryan’s Highs, Kenny Pickett’s Lows Key to Colts’ Victory
After a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Indianapolis Colts are back at it again Monday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup will be the first of two games the Colts will host on Monday Night Football this season. Indy (4-6-1) comes into Week 12 clinging to their playoff hopes and desperately needing a win after losing in disappointing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers (3-7) are also trying to create some momentum after last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Insider: Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday pockets his timeouts as comeback plan blows up
INDIANAPOLIS -- Matt Ryan was off and running on another final-minute scramble, desperate to lead another comeback win, as interim coach Jeff Saturday pulled his microphone closer to his mouth for one of his first real decisions as an NFL coach. Colts offensive play caller Parks Frazier was in his ear, watching from a skybox in Lucas Oil Stadium as Ryan did the improbable, much like he did two weeks ago against the Raiders, in their first...
Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
Darnell Mooney Lost to Bears for the Season
Whenever Justin Fields gets back from injury, he'll need to come up with a new favorite target. Darnell Mooney is lost for the season amid a rash of injuries to hit the team over the last two weeks, and especially Sunday in a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Mooney has to have ankle surgery and is going on injured reserve.
Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns are opting to waive quarterback Josh Dobbs to make room for Deshaun Watson on the active roster. According to the report, Cleveland would like to get Dobbs to the practice squad if he is not claimed. Dobbs never played a down for the Browns but showed enough in...
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Mississippi State’s LaQuinston Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday morning. This is the third time this season that Sharp has won one of the SEC's weekly awards: he was also recognized at the beginning of the season after wins against Memphis and Arizona. Before this year, he had received the honor just once in his career after the Bulldogs' victory over Kentucky in 2021.
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Complete Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by running back Raheem Mostert out with a knee injury and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for a second consecutive game, paving the way for rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson to again serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. Along with Mostert and Bridgewater, the other inactives were CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma and TE Hunter Long.
Jags Player Takes Shot at Urban Meyer During Praise of Pederson
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jaguars gutted out their best win of the season on Sunday thanks to a career-best performance from Trevor Lawrence and a gutsy coaching performance by Doug Pederson. As a result, one Jacksonville player took it upon himself to praise the two team leaders at the expense of the franchise’s previous coach, Urban Meyer.
Report: Chiefs Signing RB Melvin Gordon
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler...
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Game Balls
Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
Broncos-Ravens Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
Russell Wilson and the struggling Broncos head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 13. Denver, which is winless on the road this season (0-5 straight up), is installed as more than a touchdown underdog for the first time since Week 18 of last season. The Broncos, who have burned bettors with a dismal 2-7 against the spread (22.2%) mark over their last nine road games, have seen their focus turn to the 2023 NFL draft after losing seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU) since Week 4. Unfortunately for the Broncos, there’s not a whole lot to look forward to in the draft since their first- and second-round picks went to Seattle in the Wilson trade.
‘We Should’ve Won’: Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders
If the Seattle Seahawks end their season short of a postseason berth, they'll likely look back at Sunday's gut-wrenching 40-34 overtime home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders as a downhill turning point. For Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, it's a loss that left him in disbelief considering the chances Seattle...
Seahawks To Don 90s-Style Throwbacks In 2023
While the Seattle Seahawks were certainly not pleased with the outcome of their 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the organization may have made the day a bit more palatable for Seahawks fans by making an exciting in-game reveal. Following what has been a very popular and lucrative...
