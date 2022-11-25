Russell Wilson and the struggling Broncos head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 13. Denver, which is winless on the road this season (0-5 straight up), is installed as more than a touchdown underdog for the first time since Week 18 of last season. The Broncos, who have burned bettors with a dismal 2-7 against the spread (22.2%) mark over their last nine road games, have seen their focus turn to the 2023 NFL draft after losing seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU) since Week 4. Unfortunately for the Broncos, there’s not a whole lot to look forward to in the draft since their first- and second-round picks went to Seattle in the Wilson trade.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO