North Carolina State

carolinajournal.com

North Carolina ranks 10th in nation for positive tax climate

North Carolina places 10th in the nation for its tax environment, according to new rankings from the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation. The Tar Heel State’s 2.5% corporate income tax helped the state achieve its better score, coming in fifth best nationally. North Carolina placed 17th for the individual income tax rate, 20th for the sales tax rate, 13th for the property tax rate, and 10th for the unemployment insurance tax rate.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row

After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

North Carolina gas tax increasing in 2023

North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced gas prices will increase in January. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. “The motor fuel excise tax rate is calculated...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it, has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bpr.org

For one NC county, the reading gap between high and low-income students narrowed during COVID.

A new study on a large North Carolina school district found the reading gap narrowed between high and low-income students there during the pandemic. The study by researchers at NC State's College of Education, in affiliation with researchers at Harvard and other universities, examined the reading scores of third through fifth graders at about 180 elementary schools in an unnamed North Carolina county. The public schools in that county gave students an option between in-person or virtual learning in fall 2020.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2

ATLANTA — In-person early voting for the last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia's runoff, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working to get the jump on Republican challenger Herschel Walker who is putting less emphasis on advance balloting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow Saturday voting...
GEORGIA STATE
ncconstructionnews.com

What a Waste

C&D waste contributes to over 600 million tons of waste each year. If all this waste were put into trucks, it would circle the world three times! As you can see, C&D waste is enormous. So how can you do your part in reducing the tonnage?. The answer is simple,...
WRAL News

Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., died Monday after a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61. Tara Rountree, McEachin's chief of staff, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, VA. — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WRAL News

WRAL News

