STEVE RAO: Indian-Americans strengthen North Carolina amid systemic challenges
EDITOR'S NOTE: Steve Rao is a council member at large and Former mayor pro tem of Morrisville. He served on the board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the N.C. League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. In August, I joined over 1,000...
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina ranks 10th in nation for positive tax climate
North Carolina places 10th in the nation for its tax environment, according to new rankings from the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation. The Tar Heel State’s 2.5% corporate income tax helped the state achieve its better score, coming in fifth best nationally. North Carolina placed 17th for the individual income tax rate, 20th for the sales tax rate, 13th for the property tax rate, and 10th for the unemployment insurance tax rate.
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro Areas
Charlotte is one of the safest havens for North Carolina DemocratsPhoto byNew South Politics. Republican Ted Budd will be North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator, but state Democrats have new reasons to view their chances in 2024 with more optimism, thanks to an influx of new residents flocking to the state’s largest cities, Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte.
Updated N.C. Dental Opioid Action Plan includes strategies to help dentists prevent misuse of opioids
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released an updated North Carolina Dental Opioid Action Plan to provide clear steps and solutions for dentists and their staff, patients, families and communities to address the opioid epidemic. The state action plan represents the work of the...
mynews13.com
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Early poll on 2024 North Carolina governor’s race has 1 surprise suggestion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We told you a couple of weeks ago that North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein were perhaps the best bets to be their parties’ nominees for governor in 2024. Now Carolina Forward is out with a poll that supports our small survey, saying […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row
After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
sandhillssentinel.com
North Carolina gas tax increasing in 2023
North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced gas prices will increase in January. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. “The motor fuel excise tax rate is calculated...
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it, has...
S. Carolina's US House maps under scrutiny because of race
A trial to determine whether South Carolina’s congressional maps are legal closes Tuesday with arguments over whether the state Legislature diluted Black voting power by remaking the boundaries of the only U.S. House district Democrats have flipped in more than 30 years. The trial also marks the first time...
bpr.org
For one NC county, the reading gap between high and low-income students narrowed during COVID.
A new study on a large North Carolina school district found the reading gap narrowed between high and low-income students there during the pandemic. The study by researchers at NC State's College of Education, in affiliation with researchers at Harvard and other universities, examined the reading scores of third through fifth graders at about 180 elementary schools in an unnamed North Carolina county. The public schools in that county gave students an option between in-person or virtual learning in fall 2020.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2
ATLANTA — In-person early voting for the last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia's runoff, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working to get the jump on Republican challenger Herschel Walker who is putting less emphasis on advance balloting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow Saturday voting...
ncconstructionnews.com
What a Waste
C&D waste contributes to over 600 million tons of waste each year. If all this waste were put into trucks, it would circle the world three times! As you can see, C&D waste is enormous. So how can you do your part in reducing the tonnage?. The answer is simple,...
Fuquay-Varina police use steady blue lights to deter criminals this holiday season
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Police in Fuquay-Varina will use blue lights on patrol cars to deter criminal activity this holiday season. According to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, a "steady blue cruise light" will be installed on all patrol vehicles. The blue lights will appear on both sides of the light...
Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., died Monday after a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61. Tara Rountree, McEachin's chief of staff, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.”
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
NORFOLK, VA. — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
Five North Carolina Men Arrested In Florida For Stealing Over 180 Catalytic Converters
Deputies have arrested five suspects in connection to a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation, which occurred near the 2600 block of Center Road in Ft. Pierce on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022. According to deputies, the closing manager of a local business
