A new study on a large North Carolina school district found the reading gap narrowed between high and low-income students there during the pandemic. The study by researchers at NC State's College of Education, in affiliation with researchers at Harvard and other universities, examined the reading scores of third through fifth graders at about 180 elementary schools in an unnamed North Carolina county. The public schools in that county gave students an option between in-person or virtual learning in fall 2020.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO