ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Irving police officer crashes into car that ran red light

IRVING, Texas - Dashcam video shows a terrifying moment for an Irving police officer who crashed into a car that ran a red light early Monday morning. Irving PD released the video from the cruiser showing a silver car blowing a stop light and entering the intersection as the officer was driving through it.
IRVING, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Driver killed in crash on FM 1171

One person died early Friday morning in a crash in west Flower Mound. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. to the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Couple Returns Home From Morning Coffee Run to Find House on Fire

An Arlington couple is figuring out their next steps after their home caught fire Friday morning, damaging much of the inside, shattering windows, and destroying the roof. Felix and Juliette Mendez arrived home from getting coffee Friday morning to find Arlington firefighters battling a fire inside their home on the 200 block of Broadmoor Avenue.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas

DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Strange Robberies Keep Happening In Frisco

After two incidents in September, more unusual robberies are happening in the Regents Park area. Frisco Police are investigating if the thefts are related. Local Profile previously reported that bizarre thefts occurred at Regents Park in September, leaving residents cautious. According to a police report, around 12:00 p.m. on November...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene. 
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Starbucks adding new location on border of Richardson near North Jupiter Road

Starbucks is finishing construction on a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. (Courtesy Starbucks) Starbucks is adding a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction on the new coffee shop, which will be located in a Shell gas station, is expected to finish by late December. The international coffee chain offers a variety of hot and cold beverages and food. Starbucks has several existing stores in Richardson, including a location near the same intersection at 2191 W. Buckingham Road. No phone number has been assigned to this location. www.starbucks.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
DALLAS, TX
US105

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
378
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy