Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th
SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock
GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Is A-Mark (AMRK) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
3 Medical Instruments Stocks With Potential to Outperform
In recent years, the medical instrument industry, part of the wider Medical sector, has seen a transformation in the nature of its business, leading to higher research and development activities for developing cutting-edge technologies. The industry’s landscape changed further with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis that put robotic and remote services in the limelight. Although the majority of economies have opened up following strict lockdowns in the past couple of years, the demand for robotic and remote services is likely to remain.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BancFirst (BANF) This Year?
BANF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. BancFirst is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SAR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga...
Earnings Estimates Rising for i3 Verticals (IIIV): Will It Gain?
IIIV - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
HOLX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +12%, compared...
UTHR vs. ESALY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
UTHR - Free Report) and Eisai Co. (. ESALY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an...
Buy 5 Top-Ranked Stocks That Have Emerged as DuPont Winners
Return on equity is one of the most sought-after metrics for an investment. The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings a company generates from its equity. To shortlist these gems, one can look at the DuPont...
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
CAT - Free Report) impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
PTEN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
CWAN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Paycom (PAYC) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Should Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
PRF - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/19/2005. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $6.08 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Higher Rates, Acquisitions Aid Schwab (SCHW) Amid Cost Concerns
SCHW - Free Report) inorganic growth efforts and initiatives to augment trading revenues will likely keep boosting profitability. The company’s capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated operating expenses might hamper the company's bottom-line growth. Analysts do...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) This Year?
ACHC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
LEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $86.46, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained...
