(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO