wearegreenbay.com
Have a Merry Artisan Christmas at a local market this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a very Merry Artisan Christmas at a weekend market coming up locally. Artisans Michelle, Kate, and Sara visited Local 5 Live with a sneak peek at the Artisan Christmas market this weekend at Badger State Brewing Company.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Oshkosh is a small town in Winnebago County, right on Lake Winnebago. Named after the Menominee Chief Oshkosh, the city of Oshkosh has a rich history and culture. Although you may initially think of Oshkosh for its eponymous overalls (OshKosh B’gosh was headquartered here for decades), the city is so much more than that. Below, find some of our favorite things to do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
wapl.com
Thompson Center on Lourdes back in original building
APPLETON, Wis–The Thompson Center on Lourdes is back in its original building. The senior center was damaged by a fire at the Saint Bernadette Center back on August 11th. Some of the Thompson Center’s activities and programs were moved to Sacred Heart Parish while their usual home was repaired. A limited schedule of programs resumed at the Saint Bernadette Center this week.
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Oshkosh (WI) Proposes 32% Levy Increase for New Fire Truck
The town of Oshkosh (WI) is proposing a 32% levy increase for next year to cover the cost of a new fire truck, OshkoshExaminer.com reported. At a meeting Monday evening, the town will hold a public hearing on next year’s $1.2 million spending plan, up from $950,000 in the current year. If approved the levy would rise to $530,000 from $401,000, the report said.
WISN
Sheboygan man killed in crash after holiday parade
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say a 69-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street Sunday night shortly after the holiday parade ended. It happened at the intersection of N. Ninth Street and New York Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver left the...
Fond du Lac budget includes changes to Lakeside Park
Fond du Lac's budget includes changes to Lakeside Park, such as renovation to the lighthouse peninsula and a bridge connecting Lakeside Park to West Lakeside Park.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
Two Rivers, Manitowoc store owners highlight shopping local during Black Friday
Black Friday weekend shoppers are out and about in downtown Two Rivers. Theresa Kronforst, who owns Schroeder's Department Store, says it's been busier compared to previous years.
seehafernews.com
wtaq.com
wearegreenbay.com
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom
(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Area Public School District to Host “Know Your Options” Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Know Your Options; The Green Bay Area Public School District is hosting this event for high schoolers to learn about college credit and work-based learning options available to them. “We’re going to be having information on the courses that we offer in the district...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards
– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
