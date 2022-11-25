ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Santa’s Mailbox returns to West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa’s mailbox is back in West Columbia for the holiday season. Jolly St. Nicholas will be choosing two letters by November 30 that will be read by Mrs. Claus at the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2, at 6:30 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Dreher High School’s dance program presents “Candyland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve ever played the classic board game “Candyland”, you won’t want to miss a dance production inspired by it. Dreher High School’s dance program is putting on an original production that opens this week starting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, watch as your favorite characters (and maybe even some new ones) come alive from the board and onto the stage.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
WIS-TV

Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
LEXINGTON, SC
edgefieldadvertiser.com

Trenton Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner

​The Town of Trenton along with Trenton Police Chief Deke Tanks hosted their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. This year’s event saw a return to a sit-down affair as opposed to the drive-thru event that the organizer’s adopted for the past 2 years in response to COVID concerns. Law enforcement personnel from various agencies gathered to fellowship and enjoy this year’s dinner which featured steak, potatoes, salad, and several different types of cakes. Judging from the smiles, laughter, and cleaned plates, everyone enjoyed this gesture of appreciation.
TRENTON, SC
coladaily.com

Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday is almost here, bringing with it the stress of cooking for a large crowd. To help take the load off, many restaurants around the Midlands are offering meals on Thanksgiving. The following are restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day. Blossom Buffet - West Columbia. Offering everyday...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Viral video shows random attack on CPD officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia Police Officer is back on the job after what CPD is calling a random attack while off-duty. The incident happened Thursday morning around 11 A.M. on the 4600 block of Devine street near Garner’s Ferry Road. The altercation started shortly after the officer pulled up next to the suspect at a red light.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing Sumter teen found safe, police say

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a teen who went missing late Friday night has been found safe. According to the department, the teen was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. At that point, police believed he may have run away. Police confirmed around 11...
SUMTER, SC

