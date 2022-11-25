Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
Related
Camden resident transforms his home into a Christmas wonderland
CAMDEN, S.C. — As Thanksgiving week comes to an end who isn't ready to hang up their holiday lights?. One man in Camden has been spending the whole month transforming his yard into a Christmas wonderland. "It's fun putting it up because I don't know what I want to...
WIS-TV
Santa’s Mailbox returns to West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa’s mailbox is back in West Columbia for the holiday season. Jolly St. Nicholas will be choosing two letters by November 30 that will be read by Mrs. Claus at the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2, at 6:30 p.m.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dreher High School’s dance program presents “Candyland
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve ever played the classic board game “Candyland”, you won’t want to miss a dance production inspired by it. Dreher High School’s dance program is putting on an original production that opens this week starting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, watch as your favorite characters (and maybe even some new ones) come alive from the board and onto the stage.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Tiny but mighty cheer team headed to Florida, needs donations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local pop warner cheer team “Carolina Tre 3 Hurricanes” Tiny Mite cheerleaders are heading to Florida to compete in the nationals and they need your support to do it. Donations can be made in person at Pine Hurst Park in Columbia South Carolina...
WIS-TV
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
WIS-TV
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of seniors in Columbia are returning to their apartments after they were without a place to stay Sunday night. This comes after a fire at Christopher Towers, a senior apartment building. The fire caused significant water damage. It started shortly before 5 P.M. on Sunday...
WIS-TV
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant. The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road. Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Trenton Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner
The Town of Trenton along with Trenton Police Chief Deke Tanks hosted their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. This year’s event saw a return to a sit-down affair as opposed to the drive-thru event that the organizer’s adopted for the past 2 years in response to COVID concerns. Law enforcement personnel from various agencies gathered to fellowship and enjoy this year’s dinner which featured steak, potatoes, salad, and several different types of cakes. Judging from the smiles, laughter, and cleaned plates, everyone enjoyed this gesture of appreciation.
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea Room
High tea is an annual tradition in my family, and our absolute favorite spot to visit is Laura's Tea Room in Ridgeway, South Carolina. Location: 105 North Palmer Street, Ridgeway, SC 29130.
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
coladaily.com
Restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving
The Thanksgiving holiday is almost here, bringing with it the stress of cooking for a large crowd. To help take the load off, many restaurants around the Midlands are offering meals on Thanksgiving. The following are restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day. Blossom Buffet - West Columbia. Offering everyday...
WIS-TV
Viral video shows random attack on CPD officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia Police Officer is back on the job after what CPD is calling a random attack while off-duty. The incident happened Thursday morning around 11 A.M. on the 4600 block of Devine street near Garner’s Ferry Road. The altercation started shortly after the officer pulled up next to the suspect at a red light.
WIS-TV
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
WIS-TV
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for five-year-old Aspen Jeter continued today. WIS brought you this story on Friday. An Orangeburg County mother was found dead and her five-year-old could not be found. On Monday, WIS learned the identity of that woman and how she may have died. Family members...
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- The week will start with sunshine and end with some cold temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 60s with scattered showers, Rain Chance 80%. After a front crosses the area Wednesday night, daytime highs will settle in the 50s Thursday and Friday. There...
Missing Sumter teen found safe, police say
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a teen who went missing late Friday night has been found safe. According to the department, the teen was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. At that point, police believed he may have run away. Police confirmed around 11...
Comments / 1