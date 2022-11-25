Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder - confirmed by the company in a statement on Sunday night - has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and...

