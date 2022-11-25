ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

newschannel20.com

New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

MONDAY NEWS BRIEF (11/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield tomorrow for the final three days scheduled for the 2022 fall veto session. While the first part of the session two weeks ago ended up being only a two day deal and hardly no action taken by either the State House or Senate, many downstate lawmakers are wanting discussion and action on the SAFE-T Act, which was promised by the Democratic-controlled leadership. Other topics of discussion this week could also include education, pension reform, and violence prevention.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran deceptive ad campaigns. The complaint accused Google and iHeartMedia of running false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $400 coming your way from the state

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to spit on someone in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Assault is a serious crime under Illinois law. But is spitting on someone considered assault? According to Illinois law, spitting on someone is considered a form of “simple battery”, which is defined by 720 ILCS 5/12-3 as “Knowingly and without legal justification making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature.” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, which is creating the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Illinois would be heavily affected as the only state with all seven Class 1 railroads running through the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon

One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL

