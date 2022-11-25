(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield tomorrow for the final three days scheduled for the 2022 fall veto session. While the first part of the session two weeks ago ended up being only a two day deal and hardly no action taken by either the State House or Senate, many downstate lawmakers are wanting discussion and action on the SAFE-T Act, which was promised by the Democratic-controlled leadership. Other topics of discussion this week could also include education, pension reform, and violence prevention.

