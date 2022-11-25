Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
freedom929.com
MONDAY NEWS BRIEF (11/28/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield tomorrow for the final three days scheduled for the 2022 fall veto session. While the first part of the session two weeks ago ended up being only a two day deal and hardly no action taken by either the State House or Senate, many downstate lawmakers are wanting discussion and action on the SAFE-T Act, which was promised by the Democratic-controlled leadership. Other topics of discussion this week could also include education, pension reform, and violence prevention.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran deceptive ad campaigns. The complaint accused Google and iHeartMedia of running false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday
Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
wmay.com
Illinois lawmakers return this week amid calls for changes in the SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday as state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials await changes to the SAFE-T Act. The controversial justice reform package eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. The legislation has been criticized by...
More Illinois workers eligible to join state-coordinated retirement program
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs says Illinois businesses that do NOT offer their own retirement savings plans to workers are required to sign up for the state’s Secure Choice program.
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
One-time payment up to $400 coming your way from the state
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work. The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or […]
Is it illegal to spit on someone in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Assault is a serious crime under Illinois law. But is spitting on someone considered assault? According to Illinois law, spitting on someone is considered a form of “simple battery”, which is defined by 720 ILCS 5/12-3 as “Knowingly and without legal justification making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature.” […]
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/25/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, which is creating the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Illinois would be heavily affected as the only state with all seven Class 1 railroads running through the state.
How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?
(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon
One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Can I turn left on red in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too sometimes. While Illinois drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Illinois General Assembly. The state says […]
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
Illinoisans Have Less Than One Week To Renew Their Driver's License and ID Card
Following numerous extensions over the course of the past two years, the final deadline for Illinois residents to renew their driver's license or ID card is just days away. Illinoisans have until Thursday, Dec. 1 to renew their license or ID card, marking the end of the final deadline extension issued by Jesse White.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
NBC Chicago
Illinois Police Crack Down on Disabled Parking Placard Violations During Holiday Shopping
As shoppers pack parking lots for holiday shopping, authorities are on the lookout for people illegally using disabled placards and parking spots. On Black Friday, officers with the Illinois Secretary of State Police were in an area mall parking lot, enforcing the disability placard program. "We're actually just checking the...
Comments / 0