Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

5 DAYS AGO