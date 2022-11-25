ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

WIS: Families Helping Families

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. SC lawyer, staff donate to Families Helping Families. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lake View High School Alum dedicates newly renovated field to AAU players.
abccolumbia.com

BBB names popular holiday schemes being seen in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As consumers are out hunting for the best deals this holiday season, scammers are on the prowl as well. The Better Business Bureau about some of the popular schemes being seen in South Carolina. Scammers are for sure on Santa’s naughty list this Christmas as...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

SC gas prices fall 8 cents over Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina dropped 8.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.09, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.68 on Sunday while the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Crash on I-26E near exit 209 cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash that impacted traffic on I-26 eastbound has been cleared. The crash caused two left lanes to shutdown near exit 209. It was cleared just before 7 p.m. Troopers did not provided any further details about the crash.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
greenvillejournal.com

Pennies from heaven? More like the state of South Carolina

If you’ve noticed an extra chunk of change in your bank account lately, it’s likely not an oversight from the bank. It’s more likely a tax rebate from the state of South Carolina that’s depositing as much as $800 in taxpayers’ accounts thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina

Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy