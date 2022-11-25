ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Release Bodycam Of Shootout Near McLoud

Oklahoma City police released the terrifying moments caught on camera as three officers were ambushed with gunfire earlier this month near McLoud. The wanted burglary suspect did not survive the shootout and one officer was injured. Oklahoma City police were sent to a rural address near SE 134th and Harrah...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

News On 6

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash

A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Monday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash in the center lane of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said no major injuries were reported. Wreckers responded and have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

news9.com

Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction

Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

