OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Release Bodycam Of Shootout Near McLoud
Oklahoma City police released the terrifying moments caught on camera as three officers were ambushed with gunfire earlier this month near McLoud. The wanted burglary suspect did not survive the shootout and one officer was injured. Oklahoma City police were sent to a rural address near SE 134th and Harrah...
KOCO
Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
OKCPD body camera: Suspect found under bed, pointing pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.
KOCO
OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
News On 6
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
News On 6
OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash
A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
Nicoma Park vehicle pursuit at NE 23rd & Henney end in crash
Nicoma Park police department say earlier this evening it's officers went on a pursuit chase with a vehicle at NE 23rd and Henney. The vehicle crashed out in Nicoma Park and went upside down in a ditch with 3 people inside.
Police identify victim killed in road rage shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly road rage shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Pedestrian collision on I-44 & Penn leaves one dead
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a collision that happened around one this morning on I-44 westbound at Penn is still under investigation after the accident leaves one dead.
KOCO
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Monday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash in the center lane of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said no major injuries were reported. Wreckers responded and have...
‘Shingles, plastic underlayment’: Guthrie neighborhood still waits for house fire clean up six years later
A house off Highway 106 and Huntington went up in flames in October of 2016, but neighbors say there hasn't been any maintenance done since then.
Man arrested for first-degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection to deadly road rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police said they have a man in custody in connection to a deadly road rage shooting. On Friday afternoon, crews were on the scene near Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a red truck in the intersection with a gunshot victim next to it.
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
KOCO
Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
news9.com
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction
Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
