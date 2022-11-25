Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
atozsports.com
Why Cole Smith doesn’t deserve the ire of the Nashville Predators fanbase
Every year there is a player on the Nashville Predators that catches heat from the fan base for one reason or another. Ben Harpur, Luke Kunin, Matt Irwin, Cody McLeod, Daniel Carr, Zac Rinaldo… just a few of the names you’d likely hear shouted in frustration at games, or become the subject of furious Twitter debate.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
markerzone.com
KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL
The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
markerzone.com
COULD PATRICK KANE TO THE BOSTON BRUINS BE A POSSIBILITY? ONE FORMER NHLER THINKS SO...
Arguably the single-largest trade discussion so far in the 2022-23 season has been the fate of Chicago Blackhawks' legend Patrick Kane. The Blackhawks are completely out of their contention window, and Kane has no plans on hanging around long-term. At least, that's what the discourse around the subject would lead...
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
markerzone.com
COLORADO AVALANCHE F EVAN RODRIGUES OUT 2-4 WEEKS, PER BEDNAR
Per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Avs' forward Evan Rodrigues will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury. Rodrigues fell midway through Colorado's 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Rodrigues is the latest Avalanche player to be sidelined to...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER ANDREAS BORGMAN DELIVERS BRUTAL KNEE-ON-KNEE IN SHL (VIDEO)
There's a very good chance a suspension is coming. For now, we know former Toronto Maple Leaf and Tampa Bay Lightning member Andreas Borgman was given a five minute major for kneeing and booted from the SHL game between Frolunda and Linkoping Saturday. It's hard to see the hit as anything other than intentional. Perhaps the outcome was worse than he thought it would be, but that doesn't really change things. Borgman's hit on Linkoping's Broc Little will likely have Little sitting on the sideline for quite sometime. Here's video of the hit. It shows the immediate pain on Little's face following the contact.
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 28, 2022 | Sabres in action against Tampa tonight
The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight as they open up a four-game week. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG kicking things off at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's...
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN 28-YEAR-OLD DUCKS FORWARD
During last week's edition of the '32 Thoughts Podcast', Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in trading for Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. The biggest issue with the Maple Leafs trying to acquire Vatrano, as Friedman pointed out, was his cap hit and that...
Below .500 and out of playoff position, the Florida Panthers begin a pivotal road trip
More than a quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season is done and if it ended today, the Florida Panthers would not be in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA ADDING HALL OF FAME DEFENCEMAN TO SPENGLER CUP STAFF
Late last week, Hockey Canada finalized their head coach (Travis Green) and general manager (Shane Doan) for the 2022 Spengler Cup in Davos, but now they've added one of the best defenceman in NHL history to their staff. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Hockey Canada has hired Hall of Famer...
markerzone.com
4 LIGHTNING PLAYERS JUMP ROBERT BORTUZZO FOR COLLIDING WITH VASILEVSKIY
One of the cardinal sins in hockey is running an opposing team's goaltender. When that happens, one needs to expect some form of retaliation from the other team 10-times-out-of-10. Robert Bortuzzo was on the receiving end of such a response, even though he didn't even run the goalie; he was clearly nudged into Andrei Vasilevskiy by Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.
MLive.com
Red Wings show significant improvement in every area at 20-game mark
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have reached what might be the season’s first significant marker with their best record after 20 games in 12 years. It’s still too small a sample size to draw too many conclusions, as coach Derek Lalonde noted. A better indicator, he...
markerzone.com
JACK HUGHES SCORES NATURAL HAT-TRICK, INCLUDING ONE FROM NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE ANGLE
Jack Hughes has been on absolute fire to start this season. Hughes now has 25 points in 22 games, with time left on the clock against Washington. He has a natural hat-trick against the Washington Capitals; his first hatty of his young NHL career. Just minutes before he scored one...
NHL
Restoration Efforts Continue at Bridgestone Arena After Water Main Break
Predators, Arena Staff Hope to Safely Reopen Venue for Games and Events This Week. The Nashville Predators and the staff at Bridgestone Arena were preparing to host a packed slate of events over Thanksgiving weekend, but a water main break just outside the arena near Sixth Avenue threw a wrench into those plans.
WTVCFOX
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed
A water main break has flooded Bridgestone Arena this morning. The break was reported at 6 a.m. Friday at 601 Broadway, next to the arena. The broken main flooded the arena's main event area and now sits up to three feet high in some areas. Officials say that there is...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks Sunday at SAP Center in their last game of the homestand. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both notched an assist in Friday's game and extended their...
markerzone.com
FORMER MAPLE LEAFS DEFENCEMAN HANDED MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION IN SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE
Following a dangerous knee-on-knee incident on Saturday in a game between Linkoping and Frolunda HC, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association has announced supplemental discipline for former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Andreas Borgman. The Swedish Ice Hockey Association's Disciplinary Board have suspended Borgman for four games and fined him 34,375 SEK...
