Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Fight between residents of CILA home in rural Salem sends one to hospital for treatment
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a CILA home in the 3300 block of Selmaville Road southwest of Salem Sunday night to a report of a fight between two residents. A 25-year-old man who was kicked in the chest was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment....
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Arrested for Multiple Burglaries
The following has been released by the Vandalia Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On November 22, 2022, Timothy M. Shellenbarger age 33 of Vandalia was arrested by the Vandalia Police Department for possession of a weapon by a felon. After further investigation we have multiple charges against Timothy. Timothy faces charges for burglary to Wehrle Brothers. Burglary to a motor vehicle from A to Z Automotive and burglary and theft of tools from a construction trailer in Vandalia. Our investigation continues into these thefts.
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
Suspect Arrested After Man, 60, Shot and Killed During Argument in Auburn Gresham
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot during an argument early Saturday morning, authorities stated. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore, which is in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According...
WAND TV
Woman left with life-threatening injuries after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was shot, according to police. Decatur Police said on Saturday at 5:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman shot....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
advantagenews.com
City Council stiffens tampering law
A change in Wood River’s property offense ordinance will allow police to engage potential tampering violators more quickly. Prior to last Monday, police could not engage potential suspects for just testing the door handles of parked cars. Police Chief Wells that changes with the city council’s adoption of an...
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
advantagenews.com
Arson suspect held without bond
A Madison County judge has granted a request for denial of bond for a man accused of setting a fire that claimed the life of a Troy woman earlier this fall. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder ruled that 40-year-old Michael Sloan Jr, should remain in custody, agreeing with prosecutors that Sloan was a danger to the public and a threat to witnesses in the case.
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Papa Murphy’s Burglarized
Jacksonville Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business. Police received a phone call at 9:39 yesterday morning from employees of Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 1119 West Morton Avenue saying that the business had been burglarized overnight. Upon arrival, police were shown where a cash register...
1 dead after fatal house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
FREEBURG, Ill. — A person died Friday morning in a house fire in Freeburg, Illinois. According to Fire Chief Hans Mueller, Freeburg Fire Protection District received calls at about 7 a.m. for a residential house fire in the 700 block of Kessler Road. On scene, firefighters found the home...
'We have lost a dear, dear friend': Co-workers, family and friends remember 2 sisters killed in south St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS — Family, co-workers and friends are mourning the loss of two beloved sisters, who were killed by a speeding driver in a stolen car. Police said a stolen Cadillac XTS was speeding when it hit the back of a Chevy Trax on Meramec and Gravois around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
wsiu.org
SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals
Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
KMOV
Border protection officers seize counterfeit Super Bowl rings headed for Jerseyville, Illinois, feds say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - US Customs and Border Protection Agents in St. Louis intercepted a shipment of counterfeit Super Bowl rings that were headed to Jerseyville, Illinois, federal officials say. The shipment arriving from China contained 422 rings with the image of the Lombardi Trophy. An import specialist determined...
wmay.com
Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project
Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
KSDK
St. Peters couple loses everything after Thanksgiving house fire
A St. Peters couple is thankful they're alive after a fire spread throughout their house. The flames caused them to lose almost everything on Thanksgiving night.
Comments / 0