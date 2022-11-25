ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Ringo Starr Sells Life-Size Replica of His Hand

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Fossilizing a part of his body for the ages, Ringo Starr is selling a limited-edition life-size replica of his hand, starting at $2,000.

In partnership with Julien’s Auctions, the signed hand cast figures are available in bronze for $2,000 and stainless steel for $5,000. Stored in a case with a certificate of authenticity, only 250 of each edition will be made available and feature Starr’s longtime adage “Peace & Love” across the base.

Proceeds from the sale of each hand replica will benefit Starr’s Lotus Foundation, which the former Beatle founded with his wife Barbara. The organization supports charitable endeavors around substance abuse, cancer, cerebral palsy, domestic violence, animal welfare, homelessness, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yuh5_0jNNYeqO00

“Each life-sized hand artwork features Starr’s iconic peace symbol, his signature greeting and enduring message to the world for the last five decades,” said Julien’s Auctions in a statement. “Starr has delivered this message in many forms—from his annual request for fans to join him in making the hand symbol on his birthday, to the eight-foot-tall, 800-pound stainless steel statue dedicated to him in Beverly Hills, CA, and beyond. With all of the proceeds benefiting the Lotus Foundation in its mission of funding, supporting, participating in, and promoting a wide range of charitable projects, these artworks deliver this message of peace and love anew.”

Throughout the years, Starr has partnered with Julien’s for a number of auctions. In 2015, Starr auctioned off a collection of his own memorabilia, including his copy of the Beatles’ White Album with serial number “0000001” and his first Ludwig drum kit, raising more than $9 million for the Lotus Foundation. In early 2022, Starr also auctioned off signed copies of his coffee table book LIFTED, featuring Starr’s own perspective on his time with The Beatles along with a collection of photographs.

Starr, who turned 82 in 2022, recently released his third EP in a year and a half, EP3. In October 2022, Starr had to cancel his fall tour with his All Starr Band after contracting COVID. Earlier in the year, the band was also forced to postpone dates after keyboardist Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather tested positive for COVID-19.

Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie / Beautiful Day Media

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
TheDailyBeast

Matt Rogers on Becoming Christmas Prince to Mariah Carey’s Queen and the ‘Bros’ vs. ‘Fire Island’ Discourse

Matt Rogers can’t quite believe the year he’s had. From his first regular TV role on Showtime’s I Love That for You to his scene-stealing work in the Hulu movie Fire Island, the Long Island-born comedian has seemingly been everywhere in 2022. And it all culminates this December with his big holiday special Have You Heard of Christmas?In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Rogers talks about how unofficial “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey inspired him to become a Christmas prince and why the tears streaming down his face at the end of the performance are very real. He...
American Songwriter

5 Deep Cuts From Steve Miller Band That You Should Be Listening To

Given that “The Joker,” “Fly Like An Eagle” and “Abracadabra” were such mammoth hits, it’s not surprising that a significant portion of Steve Miller’s catalog has been lost on the casual listener. If given a closer look, the forgotten album cuts reveal Miller to be much more than the musician that wrote I’m a joker / I’m a smoker / I’m a midnight toker.
American Songwriter

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants Big Four Revival with Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine relived his glory days when playing the Big Four concert series alongside fellow-metal torchbearers, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. The four iconic bands played a string of 14 shows together across Europe and North America in 2010 and 2011. According to Mustaine, the rejoining of forces means so much more than a fun time between longtime musical peers. It’s a passing of the torch to a new Big Four, the next generation of metal gods to keep the genre rocking and the fans head-banging.
American Songwriter

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Details Next Album

Swedish rockers Ghost, winners of Favorite Rock Album at this year’s American Music Awards ceremony, recently dropped details of their follow-up to their fifth album, 2022’s Impera. In conversation with Rolling Stone, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge talked about everything from the band’s current album and songwriting to their...
American Songwriter

Review: Melissa Carper’s Soulful Ramblin’ is a Charming Late Year Americana Highlight

(Mae Music/Thirty Tigers) The contemporary queen of Western Swing changes her approach slightly in this follow-up to the jazzy and appropriately titled Daddy’s Country Gold (2021). It’s a smart move for Melissa Carper since this folksy direction allows her to expand her musical map without sacrificing the old-timey feel that fits her like the jean jacket on this disc’s cover photo.
American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson Debuts “Smell Like Smoke” on ‘Yellowstone’

The fifth season of Paramount’s smash hit Yellowstone is trucking right along, with the third episode premiering last night (Nov. 20). The latest installment of the series saw a surprise drop from Lainey Wilson with “Smell Like Smoke.” The devil-may-care track is now featured on Wilson’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country.
American Songwriter

Brian Eno Remixes 2019 Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith Collaborative Track “Peradam”

Brian Eno has remixed the Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith collaborative track, “Peradam,” as part of a deluxe box set (Bella Union), out Nov. 25. Featuring a reissue of three of their albums— The Peyote Dance, Mummer Love, and Peradam—the deluxe release also includes an additional seven-track remix album, The Perfect Vision: Reworkings, featuring new interpretations of their songs by director Jim Jarmusch, Laraaji, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lotic, Lucrecia Dalt, and Atom TM, as well as the Eno-reworked “Peradam,” which shaves the track down from its original length and sets it around more ominous pulses.
American Songwriter

Neil Young Radio Returns to SiriusXM for a Limited Time

Neil Young Radio will return exclusively to SiriusXM for a limited time. The channel, which presents “the entire musical world of [the] legendary musician,” is set to run from “now through December 16,” according to a press statement. Fans can click HERE to stream the channel.
American Songwriter

Phoenix to Livestream Show from Paris Museum Where ‘Alpha Zulu’ Was Made

Phoenix are going back to the place they recorded their new album, Alpha Zulu, for a special live-streamed performance. The French pop-rock band will perform music from their seventh album, which dropped earlier this month, at the Louvre’s famed Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris on Sunday (Nov. 27). Fans can tune in for free on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 3:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. PST.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy