Ringo Starr Sells Life-Size Replica of His Hand

Fossilizing a part of his body for the ages, Ringo Starr is selling a limited-edition life-size replica of his hand, starting at $2,000.

In partnership with Julien’s Auctions, the signed hand cast figures are available in bronze for $2,000 and stainless steel for $5,000. Stored in a case with a certificate of authenticity, only 250 of each edition will be made available and feature Starr’s longtime adage “Peace & Love” across the base.

Proceeds from the sale of each hand replica will benefit Starr’s Lotus Foundation, which the former Beatle founded with his wife Barbara. The organization supports charitable endeavors around substance abuse, cancer, cerebral palsy, domestic violence, animal welfare, homelessness, and more.

“Each life-sized hand artwork features Starr’s iconic peace symbol, his signature greeting and enduring message to the world for the last five decades,” said Julien’s Auctions in a statement. “Starr has delivered this message in many forms—from his annual request for fans to join him in making the hand symbol on his birthday, to the eight-foot-tall, 800-pound stainless steel statue dedicated to him in Beverly Hills, CA, and beyond. With all of the proceeds benefiting the Lotus Foundation in its mission of funding, supporting, participating in, and promoting a wide range of charitable projects, these artworks deliver this message of peace and love anew.”

Throughout the years, Starr has partnered with Julien’s for a number of auctions. In 2015, Starr auctioned off a collection of his own memorabilia, including his copy of the Beatles’ White Album with serial number “0000001” and his first Ludwig drum kit, raising more than $9 million for the Lotus Foundation. In early 2022, Starr also auctioned off signed copies of his coffee table book LIFTED, featuring Starr’s own perspective on his time with The Beatles along with a collection of photographs.

Starr, who turned 82 in 2022, recently released his third EP in a year and a half, EP3. In October 2022, Starr had to cancel his fall tour with his All Starr Band after contracting COVID. Earlier in the year, the band was also forced to postpone dates after keyboardist Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather tested positive for COVID-19.

Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie / Beautiful Day Media