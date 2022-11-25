Read full article on original website
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
gorhody.com
Rhode Island Athletics Mourns the Loss of Don Kaull
KINGSTON, R.I. - The University of Rhode Island Athletics Department is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime radio analyst and URI Athletics Hall of Famer Don Kaull. Kaull, who officially retired from doing men's basketball broadcasts before the start of the 2022-23 season, spent 35 years sitting court side and calling games for the Rams.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
Brown wins 36th Mayor’s Cup over No. 8 Providence
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown defeated No. 8 Providence 3-2 in the 36th Annual Mayor’s Cup on Saturday night. A three-goal second period powered the Bears to victory over the Friars. Providence’s unbeaten streak was snapped at nine games.
WATCH: West Warwick Christmas tree lighting
12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca emceed the annual event.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
GoLocalProv
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
Drew Ceppetelli, Salve Regina University student killed in NH crash, mourned
A 21-year-old university student killed in a rollover crash in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving is being mourned by the school community and softball team she played for. Drew Ceppetelli, a junior at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, died in the single-car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday. The collision sent three others to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
EP’s Veterans Memorial Parkway is ‘threatened and at-risk,’ national report warns
The 2.4-mile Rhode Island scenic highway was created by the family of Frederick Law Olmsted Sr., who co-designed Central Park.
ABC6.com
District attorney identifies Fall River man killed in fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the Fall River man killed in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in Westport. The single-car crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 195 west just before exit 16. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that...
Fall River Highway Ramp Overnight Closure
FALL RIVER — The state's transportation agency has announced the overnight closure this week of the ramp from I-195 west to Rt. 79/138 north in Fall River. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the ramp will be closed starting 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday and a detour will be in place.
fallriverreporter.com
Mr. Chen, with help from community, shows appreciation to Fall River area first responders
When a Fall River Chinese Restaurant decided to raise some money to give back to first responders, the effort even exceeded expectations. With Thanksgiving and the thoughts of appreciation and being thankful, Dominic Chen of Mr. Chen gathered some friends and business owners to throw appreciation luncheons Monday for first responders in the Fall River area. The response from the community was even more than Chen expected.
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
whdh.com
Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving
NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
Stolen oil painting quickly returned to Providence restaurant
An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.
GoLocalProv
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
Over $30K raised for family of Drew Ceppetelli, RI student killed in crash
A fundraiser organized to support the family of a Rhode Island university student killed in a car crash this week has received more than $30,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page that was launched Friday for the family of Drew Ceppetelli. The 21-year-old junior Salve Regina University student died in the single-car, rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving day. Three others who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured, and the driver and another occupant were left with wounds that were not life-threatening.
