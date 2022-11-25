ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gorhody.com

Rhode Island Athletics Mourns the Loss of Don Kaull

KINGSTON, R.I. - The University of Rhode Island Athletics Department is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime radio analyst and URI Athletics Hall of Famer Don Kaull. Kaull, who officially retired from doing men's basketball broadcasts before the start of the 2022-23 season, spent 35 years sitting court side and calling games for the Rams.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners

Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Drew Ceppetelli, Salve Regina University student killed in NH crash, mourned

A 21-year-old university student killed in a rollover crash in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving is being mourned by the school community and softball team she played for. Drew Ceppetelli, a junior at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, died in the single-car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday. The collision sent three others to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

Fall River Highway Ramp Overnight Closure

FALL RIVER — The state's transportation agency has announced the overnight closure this week of the ramp from I-195 west to Rt. 79/138 north in Fall River. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the ramp will be closed starting 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday and a detour will be in place.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Mr. Chen, with help from community, shows appreciation to Fall River area first responders

When a Fall River Chinese Restaurant decided to raise some money to give back to first responders, the effort even exceeded expectations. With Thanksgiving and the thoughts of appreciation and being thankful, Dominic Chen of Mr. Chen gathered some friends and business owners to throw appreciation luncheons Monday for first responders in the Fall River area. The response from the community was even more than Chen expected.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being

A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.

Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
WARWICK, RI
MassLive.com

Over $30K raised for family of Drew Ceppetelli, RI student killed in crash

A fundraiser organized to support the family of a Rhode Island university student killed in a car crash this week has received more than $30,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page that was launched Friday for the family of Drew Ceppetelli. The 21-year-old junior Salve Regina University student died in the single-car, rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving day. Three others who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured, and the driver and another occupant were left with wounds that were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, RI

