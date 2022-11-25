ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Christmas-Free Things to Do in Houston on Christmas Day

Here are some cool places that are open—mostly free of Christmas lights. For Some, CHRISTMAS is all about opening gifts from Santa, eating plenty of food, and spending quality time with the family, which is why on Christmas Day, it might seem like Houston goes into quiet mode. But traditional Christmas celebrations aren’t for everybody—not everyone decorates a tree or partakes in festive activities on the 25th. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 10 things for you to do on Christmas Day that don’t require you to be in the holiday mindset.
The 7 Coolest Ice Rinks in Houston

Despite those lukewarm Houston temperatures, it’s getting to be chilly season—which means it’s time for activities to get you in the holiday mood. Luckily for you, Houston has some of the best local skate rinks for your enjoyment, and what better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than whizzing by your family and friends on the ice? We’ve picked out seven of our favorite Houston-area ice skating rinks so that you can embrace the changing seasons, skates-first. So lace up and try not to fall as you hit the rink!
