MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
WTOP
After 2-year break, a holiday shopping tradition returns to DC’s Shaw
A holiday shopping tradition has returned to the Shaw neighborhood after a two-year break during COVID: On Saturday, a steady stream of loyal customers browsed two floors of unique artworks and designs from Black businesses in 15 different states. “For 30 years we’ve been here at Shiloh Baptist Church at...
WUSA
ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo
WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
fox5dc.com
Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
Surround yourself in holiday cheer with new immersive experience in DC
WASHINGTON — The newest exhibit at Artechouse in D.C. is a great way to celebrate the season. "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse" uses science, technology and art to make you feel the wonder of the holidays. One family we spoke with was visiting from Georgia. "When I walked into...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Volunteer Fire Department Will Not Be Selling Christmas Trees This Year
Per the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department: Unlike in past years, RVFD will not be selling Christmas trees this year. If you would like to support another volunteer fire/rescue department, the following are selling trees this year:. Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad – 5020 Battery La. Bethesda, MD. Wheaton Volunteer Rescue...
capitolhillcorner.org
The Week Ahead … & Some Photos from the Past Week
ICYMI, the Washington Business Journal reported that the city is considering bringing in a new developer for the Eastern Branch Boys and Girls Club at 261, 17th Street, SE. Many proposals have been put forth over the years, but none have borne fruit. Now Morningstar Community Development has a plan for 35 condos – 5 offered at 50% AMI, six at 80% AMI, and the remaining 24 at 120% AMI. The proposal envisions the city transferring the property to Morningstar for $1 which would permit development. DC regulations require that 30% of the units in developments on city-owned land be affordable. If the DC Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development approves the deal it would go to the full City Council for consideration. https://www.bizjournals.com/ (Thanks, Jeff Tara)
alextimes.com
Your Views: Census shows Alexandria more dense than L.A., Chicago, Queens
In Alexandria, homeowners are a juicy political target. Former City Councilor and Delegate Rob Krupicka recently said on social media that homeowners, whom he pejoratively called “NIMBYs,” are “literally destroying this country. We must take it back.” He blamed policies protecting homeownership for “driving up inflation, exasperating (sic) homelessness, inequity and ultimately hurting the middle class.” City Councilor Kirk McPike “liked” the post.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall (updated November 26, 2022). Kabob N Karahi. Kabob N Karahi, a Pakistani restaurant that also serves some Indian cuisine, is aiming to...
'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have
BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
Washington Examiner
Metro launches prototype gates to prevent fare evasion
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is launching a new gate prototype as the transportation agency works to find a final design that will prevent fare evasion on Metro. Two prototypes have been installed at the Fort Totten stop, which services the Red, Yellow, and Green lines. One design includes...
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
WTOP
Advice from a 12-year-old entrepreneur at Tysons Corner Center on Black Friday
Alejandro Buxton, founder of D.C.-area-based company Smell of Love Candles, said the experience he’s gained since launching a kiosk at Tysons Corner Center in September has helped him learn more about what it will be like to one day run a brick-and-mortar location. “It’s definitely a learning experience,” Buxton...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
Comments / 0