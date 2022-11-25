ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
People

Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.  Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said the victim’s significant other admitted he was the one who stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Ramp construction begins on Highway 169 in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Some drivers in Owasso will have to take an alternate route on Highway 169. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the northbound US-169 on- and off-ramps at 106th Street North will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.
OWASSO, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.

A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Catoosa and Tulsa Police remind public of safe exchange zones

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department and the Tulsa Police Departments are warning people to stay safe while shopping this Christmas. Both departments are reminding people that they have safe exchange zones which can the public can use when buying and selling items. Police in Catoosa said they...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD introduces new initiative to keep local LGBTQ+ community safe

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is introducing a new initiative to keep the LGBTQ+ community safe. TPD said they are increasing patrol around several LGBTQ+ businesses in Tulsa. They also have officers checking in, face-to-face, with these businesses on a daily basis. The deputy chief introduced the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
107.3 PopCrush

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Red Dirt country artist Jake Flint dies day after getting married

Oklahoma country music artist Jake Flint has died, his manager announced over the weekend on social media. "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," Brenda Cline wrote Sunday night. "I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process."
OKLAHOMA STATE
sapulpatimes.com

Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa

At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Burglary investigation leads Tulsa Police arresting four people

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of stealing from a hamburger restaurant in east Tulsa was arrested after police recognized him on security video, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a media release, TPD said they were investigating a burglary at Freddie’s Hamburgers, near E. 11th St....
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy