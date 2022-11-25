Read full article on original website
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP: accident counts during holiday weekend higher than last year
OKLAHOMA — It was a busy holiday weekend for the Oklahoma highway Patrol (OHP). “We had eight fatalities this holiday statewide. Last year we only had six,” said Trooper Eric Foster. More than they would like to have seen but it doesn’t hold a candle to how many...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
KOKI FOX 23
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said the victim’s significant other admitted he was the one who stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75.
KOKI FOX 23
Ramp construction begins on Highway 169 in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — Some drivers in Owasso will have to take an alternate route on Highway 169. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the northbound US-169 on- and off-ramps at 106th Street North will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.
guthrienewspage.com
Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.
A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
OKCPD body camera: Suspect found under bed, pointing pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.
KRMG
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
KRMG
Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
KOCO
Road rage incident leaves one man dead, another in Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A road rage incident left one man dead and another in jail in Oklahoma County. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on Northwest 10th Street near Meridian Avenue. Lots of traffic comes through the area, so many rivers were shocked when they saw a body in the road in broad daylight.
KOKI FOX 23
Catoosa and Tulsa Police remind public of safe exchange zones
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department and the Tulsa Police Departments are warning people to stay safe while shopping this Christmas. Both departments are reminding people that they have safe exchange zones which can the public can use when buying and selling items. Police in Catoosa said they...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD introduces new initiative to keep local LGBTQ+ community safe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is introducing a new initiative to keep the LGBTQ+ community safe. TPD said they are increasing patrol around several LGBTQ+ businesses in Tulsa. They also have officers checking in, face-to-face, with these businesses on a daily basis. The deputy chief introduced the...
News On 6
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
KOCO
Oklahoma Red Dirt country artist Jake Flint dies day after getting married
Oklahoma country music artist Jake Flint has died, his manager announced over the weekend on social media. "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," Brenda Cline wrote Sunday night. "I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process."
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
KOKI FOX 23
Burglary investigation leads Tulsa Police arresting four people
TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of stealing from a hamburger restaurant in east Tulsa was arrested after police recognized him on security video, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a media release, TPD said they were investigating a burglary at Freddie’s Hamburgers, near E. 11th St....
Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County
Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening. Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m. Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after...
