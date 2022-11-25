Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Tribute to man killed in Temple Grafton pub attack
The family of a man who died after an attack at a village pub have said they are "completely devastated". William 'Billy' Carney, 31, was taken to hospital following an assault at the Blue Boar Inn pub, Temple Grafton in Warwickshire. He was assaulted during Thursday evening but died on...
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
Frome crash: Children hurt as school coach overturns
A coach transporting school children has overturned. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35 GMT. A number of students from Frome College received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene. Some children were taken to hospital for...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC
Man, 90, and woman, 79, killed in two-car crash
A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman have died after a two-car crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk in the Borders. The accident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda Jazz happened at the junction with the B7060 at about 15:25 on Saturday. Both the man...
BBC
Sarm Heslop: Mum of missing woman 'suffering deeply'
The mother of a woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands says her continued requests to the island's police remain unanswered. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, was reported missing by Ryan Bane from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021. Mrs Street said she...
BBC
Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton. It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those...
BBC
Salford kidnap attempts: Man arrested after three girls targeted
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap three teenage girls over five days. An investigation was launched after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop in Monton, Salford, at 18:00 GMT on 21 November. Detectives believe the man...
BBC
Five arrested and cash seized in Wiltshire drugs raids
Five people have been arrested following the seizure of drugs in Wiltshire. Cash and class A were discovered in the police operation targeting supply networks across the county. Four warrants were executed in Chippenham, Trowbridge, Devizes and Swindon. Wiltshire Police seized £2,000 in cash in total and drugs with a...
BBC
New appeal for missing Sacriston miner Edward Donnelly 20 years on
Police have renewed a 20-year-old appeal for information about a miner they believe to have been murdered. Edward Donnelly, 53, went missing from his home in Sacriston near Durham in March 2002. Durham Police said they believed people in the community had vital information which could help his family "finally...
BBC
Witness appeal after woman, 69, killed in crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 69-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Surrey. The crash happened on the junction of Jenner Road and Harvey Road in Guildford just before 11:00 GMT on Friday. The woman was taken to hospital but died later that day. Her...
BBC
Man guilty of killing rival biker in Plymouth
A member of a biker gang has been found guilty of killing a rival by driving his van into the man's motorbike. David Crawford, 59, died from multiple injuries after being mown down by the van on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Benjamin Parry, 42, of Devonport, Plymouth, was...
Comments / 0