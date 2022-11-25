ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak criticised for reappointing Jacob Rees-Mogg’s business partner

By Rowena Mason Whitehall editor
 3 days ago
Rishi Sunak Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

Rishi Sunak has been criticised over the reappointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s business partner as a trade minister after the Conservative peer suggested farmers could be helped to turn their barns into “offices or whatever” if they are hit by post-Brexit trade deals.

Dominic Johnson, who with Rees-Mogg co-founded Somerset Capital Management, also faces questions about potential conflicts of interests after he disclosed that he still has a substantial financial interest in the asset manager and other companies, including a cigar website and crypto data business.

He was given a seat in the House of Lords by Liz Truss’s government before being made an investment minister , but Sunak sacked him after 26 days in the job.

He has been reinstated, however, as an unpaid senior minister of state in the Department for International Trade under Kemi Badenoch.

As he left his previous job, he gave an interview to Politico saying he thought the government needed to be more honest with farmers that their businesses would be harmed by post-Brexit trade deals allowing cheaper food imports from abroad.

He also suggested ministers could do more to explain how they would help convert agricultural buildings to “offices or whatever it is”.

The shadow trade secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said: “The reappointment of Dominic Johnson shows how weak Rishi Sunak is and that the Conservatives have learned nothing from their cronyism scandals.

“Dominic Johnson’s appalling and arrogant views on farmers shows how little the party cares about working people. No wonder trade ministers delivered a deal with Australia that lets down UK agriculture so badly.”

The shadow attorney general, Emily Thornberry, said Johnson’s reappointment must be a joke.

“Surely this isn’t true. Dominic Johnson has now been reappointed by Rishi Sunak as a trade minister? The same Dominic Johnson who was sacked from the role a month ago, and then told British farmers they should convert their farms into offices?” she said.

Johnson’s financial interests were published on Friday on the House of Lords register, showing he is still a partner and co-owner of Somerset Capital Management despite his government role.

The firm is reportedly up for sale and he stepped down as the chief executive when he became a minister the first time.

The register also shows Johnson controls a website called Cigar Keep and has a personal services company called AMP Ventures Ltd.

He also has interests in two houseboat companies, crypto data, online order aggregation, battery technology, solar panel technology, an online estate agency, coffee shops, investment management in Vietnam and New Zealand, retail data, recruitment, green emissions technology and car data.

There is no reference on the register as to whether these shareholdings have been placed in a blind trust, which many ministers do in order to claim they have no control over their investments. Doing so also enables them to keep their holdings secret.

Jeremy Purvis, a Liberal Democrat trade spokesperson in the House of Lords, said: “Trust in politicians is already at an all-time low. Every incoming minister with the new prime minister must be clear that they have no conflicts of interest before they represent the country abroad or in the houses of parliament.”

Johnson’s elevation to the Lords and a government job originally triggered a row over cronyism given his relationship with Rees-Mogg, who was then business secretary.

The peer is also a substantial Tory donor. He has given more than £250,000 to the party and was its vice-chair between 2016 and 2019. He replaced Gerry Grimstone, the former chair of Barclays and Standard Life, in his role as trade minister, encouraging inward investment.

Asked about Labour’s criticism of Johnson, a government spokesperson said: “We have secured major successes including opening up the Japanese market to British beef, lamb and poultry, pork exports to Mexico and Chile, and bringing an end to the US lamb ban.

“Our trade deals balance open and free trade with protections for our farmers. The UK did not fully liberalise beef and sheep trade in either the Australian or New Zealand trade agreements – these contain safeguards to support and protect British farmers.”

Related
Brexit has made Britain the sick man of Europe again

When recently asked on the Today programme to cite chapter and verse on the subject of Brexit “opportunities” Michael Gove, the secretary of state for all seasons, was hopelessly out of his depth. However, Gove missed a trick. What he should have said, but as a signed-up Brexiter...
Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
China’s Covid crisis demands terrible choices. The world will suffer if this goes wrong

Protesters across China have made one thing very clear: after three years of harsh restrictions, many people are tired of their government’s pursuit of an increasingly ineffective zero-Covid strategy. China once celebrated its success in containing outbreaks and keeping its economy running, but it has been slow to adapt to a world of more infective variants and mass vaccination. As life begins to feel increasingly normal in Britain and elsewhere, 49 cities – representing a third of China’s population and two-fifths of its economic output – are in partial or total lockdown.
US awaits ‘serious response’ from Russia over Brittney Griner release proposal

The US is waiting for a “serious response” from Russia to a series of proposals regarding the release of the basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior US diplomat said. Elizabeth Rood, the US chargée d’affaires in Moscow, told Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency that talks about freeing Griner – who was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs – were ongoing. But Rood said Russia was yet to seriously engage.
Britons have wised up to the benefits of immigration. It’s about time politicians did too

For political veterans, the recent arguments over immigration have a very familiar feel: dire warnings of crisis as official statistics show record numbers of people coming to Britain to work, study and join their families, while a dysfunctional Home Office struggles to cope with a new wave of refugees; a beleaguered government pledging to clamp down, yet lacking the means or will to do so. All are familiar plot lines from past political dramas on immigration 10 or even 20 years ago. The political responses are predictable too – social conservatives thunder about the failure, yet again, to deliver the swingeing cuts they claim voters demand. Liberals prevaricate and change the subject, afraid their arguments are doomed to fail with a sceptical electorate. All the players are locked into the same old roles. None of them seems to realise the script has changed.
