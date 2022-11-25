Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
The Saints have activated a pair of key players from injured reserve for the 49ers game
The New Orleans Saints activated rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and cornerback Bradley Roby from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's road game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints also elevated defensive back Isaac Yiadom from the practice squad on Saturday. If Penning takes the field Sunday, it will...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) ruled out for Week 12's game versus Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) will not play in Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette will miss his first contest this season after suffering a hip injury in Week 10. In a great matchup versus a Cleveland Browns' defense allowing 27.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, Rachaad White should play a feature role on Sunday.
Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins lands with the San Francisco 49ers
Janoris Jenkins has not seen the field since he was a member of the Tennessee Titans back in 2021. That
Bears Announce Inactives for Week 12
The Chicago Bears' list of inactives for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets is quite long.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.The Buccaneers are -200 on the moneyline in the game. The Saints are +155. The over/under for the game...
5 potential trade scenarios for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft
If things continue as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers could easily hold a Top Five pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This means there will be trade offers out there for that pick given there are several elite quarterback prospects and Pittsburgh doesn’t have an immediate need. So we used a popular mock draft simulator that also simulates trade offers and decided to share some of the big ones. Let us know if you would accept any of these offers for the Steelers top pick.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shane Beamer Corrects Jesse Palmer’s Pre-Game Statement
View the original article to see embedded media. Following South Carolina’s 31–30 upset win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer sounded off in the postgame regarding statements made by ESPN’s Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who was discussing Clemson’s playoff chances on Friday night, stated that...
49ers Sign Veteran Cornerback To Practice Squad On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers blanked the New Orleans Saints 13-0 this past Sunday, improving their record to 7-4 on the season. Just a day after their dominant victory, San Francisco is reportedly adding a former All-Pro to their already terrifying defense. Per The Athletic's David ...
More of the same results in Colts falling short against Steelers
INDIANAPOLIS – It was more of the same Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. More of the Pittsburgh Steelers dominating their series with the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers won for the eighth straight time – it was 24-17 – and pushed their overall cushion to 26-6. And more of the Colts showing a sellout crowd […]
RB Raheem Mostert leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 11th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Houston Texans in Week 12. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed five players as inactive, including running back Raheem Mostert. Joining Mostert on this list...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From Service to Super Bowl : USO Partners With the NFL for the Second Year to Bring the Salute to Service Showdown- Madden NFL Tournament.
On an unusually chilly and windy day in Las Vegas, eight active-duty service members competed in the USO’s Salute to Service Showdown gaming competition. Playing from the comfort of the USO/NFL mobile gaming trailer, the competitors battled it out not only for branch bragging rights but the ultimate fan’s prize; two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. This event marked the second year the USO and the NFL have joined forces to offer a gaming tournament exclusively for active-duty service members.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deshaun Watson vs. Texans: ‘Final Piece To That Story,’ Says Lovie
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson was technically a part of the Houston Texans' roster a year ago as a disgruntled star quarterback who was seeking a trade out of town while dealing with serious legal allegations. It was an extremely awkward situation as the three-time Pro Bowl passer was paid his...
Tennessee Titans inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Ben Jones out, Jeffery Simmons will play
The Tennessee Titans released their inactives list for Sunday, confirming that a number of major contributors will at least try to play. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). As expected, defensive lineman Denico Autry and kicker Randy Bullock have been ruled out for this game as Autry recovers from a knee injury and Bullock works back from a right calf injury. Center Ben Jones has also been downgraded to out, missing a second-straight game in the concussion protocols.
Twitter reacts to Penn State OL Olu Fashanu’s NFL draft decision
The NFL draft community loves a young player with a ton of upside and that fits Penn State’s rising offensive line prospect Olu Fashanu perfectly. That fact alone makes the decision he made on Monday all the more shocking as he was universally seen as a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, potentially the class’s top offensive tackle too. Fashanu took to social media to announce he will be back for Penn State in the 2023 season as he looks to achieve more of his dreams and goals on and off the field. This is fantastic news for Penn State as they seemingly discovered a new offensive identity this year led by the run game. Add in the fact that Drew Allar will be taking over as quarterback and getting the keystone of the offensive line back is going to pay massive dividends. Not to mention, it set social media ablaze with people excited and down about the decision. Olu Fashanuhttps://twitter.com/olu_fashanu/status/1597345984350105600Tyler Calvaruso, 247 Lionshttps://twitter.com/tyler_calvaruso/status/1597348654649868288Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk and NBChttps://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1597347901704896512Pete Thamel, ESPNhttps://twitter.com/PeteThamel/status/1597344106228768768Rob Paul, Blue Chip Scoutinghttps://twitter.com/Rob__Paul/status/1597348482368827394JaJuan Sneider, Penn State Co-Offensive Coordinatorhttps://twitter.com/coachseider/status/1597348479046938625Ian Cumming, Pro Football Networkhttps://twitter.com/IC_Draft/status/1597347323566501888Daniel Gallen, 247 Sportshttps://twitter.com/danieljtgallen/status/1597346442947227648Audrey Snyder, The Athletichttps://twitter.com/audsnyder4/status/1597346338869760001Dane Brugler, The Athletichttps://twitter.com/dpbrugler/status/159734663758390067211
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NBC Sports
Penn State at Clemson men’s basketball: TV and live stream info for ACC-Big Ten Challenge
For the first time this season, Penn State men’s basketball will be dealt with a true road challenge. How fitting that it will come in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge against a team it has never beaten in the conference-vs-conference series. Penn State visits Clemson on Tuesday night, the second night of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Nittany Lions and Tigers come into the matchup about as even as you can be as far as the stats can suggest. While Penn State owns an all-time winning record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, it is just 0-4 in the four meetings it...
