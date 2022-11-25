This slideshow requires JavaScript. SUMMIT, NJ — The Secret Tea Room in the historic Wisner House at Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave. in Summit, takes its inspiration from world-renowned tea rooms such as the Savoy in London. On arrival, guests are offered a menu of fine teas and infusions. Their choice of tea is served alongside freshly baked scones, jam, house-made clotted cream and baguette tea sandwiches. About midway through the service, a glass of Prosecco or sparkling lemonade is offered. Sunday-afternoon tea events also include a tier of desserts. With advance notice, the Secret Tea Room can accommodate dietary restrictions; vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

