ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unionnewsdaily.com

Union College celebrates Founder’s Day with name change celebration

CRANFORD, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Union College of Union County community celebrated the 89th Founder’s Day at the college’s Cranford campus, complete with a name change celebration and a new logo reveal. Established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, the college was then known as Union County Junior College. Effective July 1, the college changed its name from Union County College to Union College of Union County.
CRANFORD, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities

CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
CRANFORD, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Celebrate a ‘tea-rific’ holiday season at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

This slideshow requires JavaScript. SUMMIT, NJ — The Secret Tea Room in the historic Wisner House at Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave. in Summit, takes its inspiration from world-renowned tea rooms such as the Savoy in London. On arrival, guests are offered a menu of fine teas and infusions. Their choice of tea is served alongside freshly baked scones, jam, house-made clotted cream and baguette tea sandwiches. About midway through the service, a glass of Prosecco or sparkling lemonade is offered. Sunday-afternoon tea events also include a tier of desserts. With advance notice, the Secret Tea Room can accommodate dietary restrictions; vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.
SUMMIT, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy