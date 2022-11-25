Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Slide Lower With Stocks Amid China Unrest, Crypto Contagion Fears
Markets appear to have been rattled by COVID protests in China. BlockFi’s bankruptcy announcement hasn’t helped either. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the wider digital asset market dipped Monday along with global stocks as investors seemingly spooked by uncertainty around China due to anti-lockdown protests sold risk assets. The largest...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Stable—Has the Worst of the FTX Damage Passed?
It looks like the worst may be over for now, though a CoinShares report suggests institutional players are lining up to short crypto. Crypto prices were a mixed bag this week. But as of Saturday morning, only a couple of the top 20 coins by market cap are not in the green over the past seven days. That begs the question: have the brutal effects of the recent FTX disaster subsided?
decrypt.co
Line to Shutter US Crypto Exchange Next Year, Suspends Onboarding Today
The Japanese social media firm Line will shutter its American crypto exchange, adding that the decision was unrelated to FTX’s collapse. Japan’s Line is shutting down its U.S. exchange Bitfront in the new year in an effort to focus on its other blockchain ventures. The messaging company said...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Jumps 22% in a Week Amid Twitter Payments Speculation
The meme coin’s latest bull run may be related to the speculation that it could be involved in Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter. Dogecoin has shot up over 22.5% in the past week, jumping from $0.075 to $0.094, according to CoinGecko. The rapid price increase may follow speculation...
decrypt.co
Why NFTs Had to Be Invented
Everything ever invented came into existence in order to solve a problem. In the case of NFTs, they were created to address the limitations of their predecessors, which were created on the Bitcoin blockchain. In brief. Some of the earliest explorations into digital ownership in the crypto landscape began in...
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder - confirmed by the company in a statement on Sunday night - has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and...
decrypt.co
BlockFi Owes $1 Billion to Just Three of Its Largest Creditors: Bankruptcy Filing
The largest creditors include the trustee company that manages its BlockFi Interest Accounts, FTX US, and the SEC. BlockFi Inc. owes more than $1 billion to three of its largest creditors, including $30 million it has yet to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the $100 million settlement that was announced in February, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Genesis in the Spotlight as FTX Shockwaves Subside
Also, the Ethereum team wanted everyone to know that fees on the network may soon be reduced by as much as 100x. Judging by the glass-half-full price action this week, the worst of the damage from FTX’s historic collapse may be behind us—but this being crypto, nothing is certain.
decrypt.co
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With Treasury Department Over Iran Sanctions Violations
U.S. crypto exchange Kraken has settled with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today, agreeing to pay $362,158.70 for apparent violations of sanctions against Iran. "Due to Kraken's failure to timely implement appropriate geolocation tools, including an automated internet protocol (IP) address blocking system,...
decrypt.co
5 Lessons From the Stunning Implosion of SBF and FTX
SBF went from crypto hero to zero in a few ruinous days. The contagion and reputational damage for the industry is brutal. Can we learn from it?. It turns out Sam Bankman-Fried wasn't "the next Warren Buffett." Just six months ago I was in The Bahamas at the FTX/SALT conference,...
decrypt.co
'Shrimp' and 'Crab' Bitcoin Balances Hit Record Highs Amid FTX Collapse
Retail Bitcoin holders have been aggressively accumulating the leading cryptocurrency since the implosion of the FTX exchange. So-called Bitcoin (BTC) shrimps, a category of addresses holding less than 1 BTC, have added 96,200 BTC to their collective stashes since FTX exchange's collapse earlier this month. According to the analysts at...
decrypt.co
Gary Vee-Backed NFT Startup Candy Digital Cuts Staff in Mass Layoffs
The company, valued at $1.5 billion, is backed by Fanatics and was co-founded by Gary Vaynerchuk and Mike Novogratz. Sports NFT startup Candy Digital completed layoffs today, a source confirmed to Decrypt. The company surged to a $1.5 billion valuation just months after it was founded in 2021, but the...
Economic reports, 2023 market volatility, oil prices and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Strategists predict markets volatility in 2023 because it has not yet factored in the likelihood of a recession. Home prices reports and consumer confidence reports are due Tuesday.
decrypt.co
Aave Feeling the Squeeze Even After Failed Attempt by Mango Hacker
The trader who exploited Mango Market failed to do the same on Aave. But he did prove a point, and left Aave with $1.6 million in bad debt. The most interesting story in DeFi this week was the return of the “highly profitable trader” Avi Eisenberg. You might...
decrypt.co
CME Head Appears To Say He Bribed CTFC Official
In an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday to discuss the FTX collapse, CME Group boss Terry Duffy appeared to say that he bribes or bribed a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) official. Tucker Carlson asked Duffy where SEC chairman Gary Gensler was while FTX was mismanaging clients’ funds. Duffy...
UK mortgage approvals tumble; markets rally as China boosts Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
Beijing to speed up vaccination of older citizens, as production at several auto firms is hit by Covid lockdowns and infections
