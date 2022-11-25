Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
Colt Cabana says he 'almost died' in Jericho AEW Dynamite match
Cabana recounted a "fun story" of how a socks mishap led to a medical scare.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Feared She Made A Mistake Coming Back To Pro Wrestling After Botched AEW Promo
Saraya’s WWE career will forever be remembered as one of the most important in the last decade. After being let go by WWE, Saraya decided to test her luck in AEW. It didn’t get off to the best of starts, as even Saraya felt coming back to pro wrestling was a mistake.
ringsidenews.com
Brandi Rhodes Will Only Join Cody Rhodes In WWE If It Makes Sense
Brandi Rhodes became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling in recent memory for a variety of reasons in AEW. Even now, many people don’t like her for good reason. With her husband Cody Rhodes working in WWE, Brandi addressed if she will accompany Cody as well.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
wrestletalk.com
Recent AEW Signings Say AEW Is Where They ‘Belonged’
AEW has made several new signings in recent weeks, confirming that names such as Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita and AR Fox were officially All Elite. More names that recently signed with AEW were the Kingdom. The trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis arrived on the October 14 episode...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Comments On Criticism Of The Company Having A Bloated Roster
An AEW star has commented on the criticism of the company having a bloated roster. One of the most common complaints of All Elite Wrestling from fans is that the roster is too bloated. This has led to some wrestlers often going weeks without being seen on television. Appearing on...
PWMania
AEW Star Explains Why He Has Cut Ties With Teddy Hart
Brian Pillman Jr. has cut ties with Teddy Hart. The Varsity Blondes tag-team member and AEW star spoke during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. about cutting ties with Teddy Hart and why he made the decision to do so. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Claims AEW Had “Zero” Covid-19 Transmissions
AEW President Tony Khan has claimed that his promotion experienced zero transmissions of Covid-19 during the height of the pandemic. In early 2020, AEW was forced to host events without live fans due to rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but used wrestlers in the crowd as an audience.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Status And WWE Interest
Following his actions that caused Jon Moxley to lose his title to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear, many have started to speculate about the future of "Lord" William Regal in All Elite Wrestling. With Mox telling his mentor to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," could this mean that the "Gentleman Villain" is gearing up for a return to WWE now that the Blackpool Combat Club is coming apart at the seams? According to Dave Meltzer, it's not quite as simple as that.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Betrays Popular Stable And Turns Heel During Rampage Main Event
An AEW star has betrayed a popular stable and turned heel during the AEW Rampage main event. On the November 25 edition of AEW Rampage, Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 were scheduled to face La Faccion Ingobernables’ Rush, The Butcher and The Blade in a trios main event.
411mania.com
Notes on Replacement WWE Offered for Wrestlecade, Fear on AEW Talent Missing Event
– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were pulled from working Wrestlecade this weekend in case they ere needed for Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that WWE provided JBL as a potential replacement to make up for the situation. It was initially reported that Chelsea Green, who...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Breaks Silence After Betrayal & Heel Turn
Pres10 Vance (10) has now addressed his heel turn on the November 25 edition of AEW Rampage. During the show, Vance turned his back on the Dark Order, costing John Silver and Alex Reynold their match against La Faccion Ingobernable, before removing Evil Uno’s mask. Vance dropped the mask...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
Top NJPW Star Explains Why Co-Promotional Event With STARDOM Should Happen ‘Every Once In A While’
A top NJPW star has explained why the co-promotional event with STARDOM should happen “every once in a while.”. On November 20, New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM held their first co-promotional show entitled, “Historic X-Over”. The event was headlined by KAIRI defeating Mayu Iwatani to become...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Sign Released Star Returning To WWE
A new report has revealed another big sign that a released star is returning to WWE. As previously mentioned, there have been various reports and rumors that indicated WWE had interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Fightful Select (subscription required) provided an update on Green, noting that the former IMPACT...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Confirms That He Cut Ties With Teddy Hart
AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how the Varsity Blonds member has cut ties with his old MLW stablemate, the controversial Teddy Hart. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says he cut ties with...
