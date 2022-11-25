Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
PWMania
Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Importance To The Bloodline
Paul Heyman has discussed Sami Zayn’s importance to the Bloodline. At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn reinforced his allegiance to the Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens and setting up Jey Uso to win the Men’s WarGames match against Team Brawling Brutes. At the WWE Survivor Series press...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Officially Changes Name Of Sarah Logan On Smackdown
Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. On the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the company switched up the name of Sarah Logan — who recently made her WWE comeback joining Erik and Ivar’s The Viking Raiders — as she will nown be known as Valhalla.
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
Kevin Owens Has A Message For Sami Zayn, FTR Retain | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for November 25, 2022. - Kevin Owens approached Sami Zayn backstage and wondered what would happen if Zayn did something that upset The Bloodline. While Jey Uso secretly listened in the background, he noted that he has had to bail Zayn out plenty of times in the past. Owens told Zayn to strike first, rather than waiting for The Bloodline to turn on him. Jey then confronted Zayn, who lied about his conversation with Owens.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
William Regal AEW Contract Update Amid WWE Return Rumors
UPDATE: A correction on William Regal’s AEW contract status has emerged – read more at this link. An update on William Regal’s current AEW contract, following speculation that the wrestling veteran is preparing to return to WWE. William Regal was let go by WWE in January, after...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Comments On Criticism Of The Company Having A Bloated Roster
An AEW star has commented on the criticism of the company having a bloated roster. One of the most common complaints of All Elite Wrestling from fans is that the roster is too bloated. This has led to some wrestlers often going weeks without being seen on television. Appearing on...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Breaks Silence After Betrayal & Heel Turn
Pres10 Vance (10) has now addressed his heel turn on the November 25 edition of AEW Rampage. During the show, Vance turned his back on the Dark Order, costing John Silver and Alex Reynold their match against La Faccion Ingobernable, before removing Evil Uno’s mask. Vance dropped the mask...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Wants To See New WWE Stars Hold Titles
Decorated WWE star Alexa Bliss has noted that she wants to see new stars have championship runs. Since arriving on the WWE main roster in 2016, Alexa Bliss has won pretty much every accolade available. The Triple Crown Champion has had multiple reigns with the Raw Women’s, SmackDown Women’s and...
wrestletalk.com
Several WWE Stars Pulled From Indie Event
Several WWE stars were pulled from an independent event this weekend. This past weekend marked the 2022 edition of the Wrestlecade convention with various wrestlers and legends appeared as well as live events took place. Fightful Select (subscription required) reported that WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux...
